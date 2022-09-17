Social Media has shown me many images of scenes that others have captured in their travels. Beautiful landscapes, vistas, waterfalls, each with a breathtaking view. The wonder of the “Look what I saw!” is so striking that we share the images so others can catch a glimpse of the sight!
I have also seen images of the pathways that lead to these scenes, the most obscene image is of the approach to Mount Everest which has been titled “world’s highest garbage dump”. The wilderness areas that had such heavy travel in the past two years have had restrictions placed on them due to the overuse and lack of concern for what was left behind…
Overlooks are places to look past that which is in front of you to see something of value. For centuries, all have fallen into this way of “overlooking in order to get the best image”. We place the individuals or circumstances we don’t want to deal with into a category of inanimate so we can look past “them” to what really matters.
The Sacraments of the Church are often viewed as being for the worthiest of recipients. Holy Baptism and Holy Communion are celebrations given front and center attention, sometimes greater attention to the how (proper order) and when (frequency) than the Who (Jesus) and why (forgiveness).
The Bible challenges the “overlooks” or the things of less value and encouraging us to look closer. It is easy to see the glory in the polished and pristine. The Bible’s teachings are very counterculture, encouraging us to see the value in the sinner, tax collector, blind, mute, lame, leper, or any other whose value was reduced to being overlooked. Jesus ate with tax collectors and sinners. Jesus healed the outcaste and forgotten on the Sabbath. Jesus also sent his followers to do the same…
There is blessing in looking closer at what is in front of you. To recognize the beauty of the place you live, the opportunity of the work you do, to realize the blessings in those things around you that sometimes obscure the view. “All good things around us are sent from heaven above, so thank the Lord for all His love!”
I encourage you to go check out your church, again, to see what you have overlooked. I hope you see a beautiful scene!
