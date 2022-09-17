Social Media has shown me many images of scenes that others have captured in their travels. Beautiful landscapes, vistas, waterfalls, each with a breathtaking view. The wonder of the “Look what I saw!” is so striking that we share the images so others can catch a glimpse of the sight! 

I have also seen images of the pathways that lead to these scenes, the most obscene image is of the approach to Mount Everest which has been titled “world’s highest garbage dump”. The wilderness areas that had such heavy travel in the past two years have had restrictions placed on them due to the overuse and lack of concern for what was left behind…

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.