Yup. I know. I hear you loud and clear… all who believe we have had “Enough: occurring in such quantity, quality, or scope as to fully meet demands, needs, or EXPECTATIONS” of this weather!
What were you expecting?
A cool autumn with lovely scenes of gold and brown that glow in the evening light as the scent of turkey and pumpkin fill the home.
A winter celebration with a soft blanket of snow to highlight the decorations as we hustle inside to a cup of hot chocolate and a blazing fire to warm us and our loved ones before a feast is shared, and presents are opened.
A New Year’s sledding party or a tight line in the ice shack as you pulled a fine fillet out of the frozen lake.
A Valentine with chocolates and roses following a candlelight meal and a stroll with your honey.
An Easter Egg hunt around fresh tulips that boarder the lush lawn while children discover their sweet treasures in the glow of the resurrected spring.
These are “Hallmark” seasons that WE create.
This is a season when cold winds blow, the landscape is much like a drought-stricken land with few signs of life. Corpses of wildlife litter the roadways as the snow recedes and the bare earth is exposed.
And yet, we are a blessed people. The wonders of God’s creation surround us… if we just dare to look.
The earth is being restored in this resting stage. The vegetation awaits the sunlight. The water that will refill our streams, rivers and lakes gathers silently in the fallen snow and gradually refreshing the land.
I “choose” to not weary myself with the quantity of snow, the force of the wind, or the struggle to navigate the roadway. I know there is a power greater than me that controls the span and conditions of each day. Consider this, the length of days and the seasons are in the hands of the Creator. And when discouraged, let petitions be known to the one who hears, who knows your inmost feelings.
Even in the storm [this season], I will praise you.
