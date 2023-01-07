In January, I usually make goals in anticipation of the opportunities of a new year. This year I’m a bit less inclined to think or plan a full year out.
You see, the last three years have thoroughly illustrated to me that I don’t know and cannot fully anticipate what tomorrow will bring much less an entire year!
Remember January of 2020? That was the last time life was almost normal. I mean war with Iran looked like it could break out any day, the president was about to be impeached and fires were raging across Australia. But that is just run-of-the-mill drama that we hear about on the news but doesn’t really impact rural America.
Then life in rural America was disrupted in every way. In my household we sometimes refer to that as “The Year Which Shall Not Be Named”. Few plans that I made in January came to be that year. We did not vacation in Virginia Beach. I did not start rebuilding my retaining wall. But my son and I saw a lot of birds that year!
I had such high hopes in 2021. It felt like life might return to normal. Tensions with Iran continued, the president was being impeached again and I’m sure that a fire was raging somewhere in the world. That year we actually made it to Virginia Beach! But then, on Monday, August 16, the very day that I was going to dive into rebuilding my retaining wall, my father had a stroke that would claim his life.
Plans were upended. Priorities reassigned. The retaining wall did not progress. But I spent a lot of quality time with my mother and my sisters.
As 2022 began, the worst seemed to be behind me. Things looked bright and optimistic. War clouds hovered over Ukraine NOT the United States, the president WASN’T being impeached and nobody even cared if fires were burning somewhere.
Then COVID finally struck the George household hard. And then hail struck the house. And then COVID struck a second time. And then the week my in-laws were to babysit my youngest kids so I could finally get a good start on rebuilding my retaining wall… my in-laws got sick. Precious little progress was made.
So now as I look forward to 2023, I’m more apt to think, “IF the Lord wills, I’m going to rebuild my retaining wall.”
Come now, you who say, “Today or tomorrow we will go into such and such a town and spend a year there and trade and make a profit”— yet you do not know what tomorrow will bring. What is your life? For you are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes. Instead you ought to say, “If the Lord wills, we will live and do this or that.” James 4:13-15 ESV
