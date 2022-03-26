Because of the LORD’S great love, we are not consumed, his mercy never fails. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness! -Lamentations 3:22-23
We are living in a time where people are striking out in hatred and cruelty without any thought of the people they will hurt or lives which may be destroyed. It is so overwhelming that it wears at the best of us leaving us feeling alone and defenseless. It goes so far as to make us feel as though we may be the entire problem. We must be cautious not allow this hatred to control and break our lives
There are those times in life when we feel completely and utterly convicted. Regardless of the face we show the rest of the world, our inner world is in conflict as much as the world around us is now. We find ourselves in a place where we look out at the world and wonder how we let ourselves get to where we are at. Whether it is being overweight, our relationships, our jobs, our faith life, or any number of other things...we pass the point of blaming and begin to reflect on what can be done to change things. This is a very scary place sometimes; a place where we can feel very overwhelmed and alone.
We are not alone though. Our God is with us! Here during the tirades of Lamentations 3 we hear the beautiful reflections of the author reminding us of this fact. Despite our troubles and our actions, the sins we commit and those committed against us, our God is there with never failing love and mercy making every morning new! Our God is faithful even when we turn away or feel hopeless because of the world around us!!
Wherever you were at yesterday, may you find God’s compassion around you like a shield today! Whatever your heartaches or pains, may you find God’s love enveloping you like a favorite blanket!! However, daunting your troubles may seem, may you find today to be a new day with God traveling beside showing you new beauties and wonders to strengthen your heart and spirit despite what our world is telling us in this period!!!
God’s blessings on you all!
