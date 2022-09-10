To me, September and the beginning of the school year are always more of a new year than what occurs on the first of January. Our Jewish siblings celebrate Rosh Hashanah (new year’s) in September as well. Psychologically, again, to me, this just makes perfect sense. Our school cycles resume with new grades entered each year. In the northern hemisphere, the harvest is ripe and in and our farmers begin planning for the next year. There are series of firsts: autumn leaves, football games, cross country meets, Sunday school, frost which all remind us of new beginnings. 

New beginnings, I think that we can all voice, are more than welcome. We as a nation have endured much over the last few years. I will spare us all from recounting everything that has happened because if you are like me; even the reminders are grating on the psyche. 

