To me, September and the beginning of the school year are always more of a new year than what occurs on the first of January. Our Jewish siblings celebrate Rosh Hashanah (new year’s) in September as well. Psychologically, again, to me, this just makes perfect sense. Our school cycles resume with new grades entered each year. In the northern hemisphere, the harvest is ripe and in and our farmers begin planning for the next year. There are series of firsts: autumn leaves, football games, cross country meets, Sunday school, frost which all remind us of new beginnings.
New beginnings, I think that we can all voice, are more than welcome. We as a nation have endured much over the last few years. I will spare us all from recounting everything that has happened because if you are like me; even the reminders are grating on the psyche.
It occurs to me stronger with each passing day that the new beginning is found within and not from the outside. Unfortunately, headlines are headlines for a reason. All the information thrown our ways whenever we look at the phone, computer, television, paper or listen to the radio is stuff that we should know. At least, we should know to some degree, some media outlets go overboard and prey on our fear more than report fact.
The sad truth is that we are not going to receive a new beginning from what is thrown at us. Chaos, as scripture informs us, is all around us, and until we enter the gates into the postmortem reunion; will always be around us. There is nothing new under the sun. Sometimes the pendulum swings to the right and sometimes to the left, but there are those blessed people who remain standing in the center of the pendulum’s arc.
For our new beginning, new perspective, and thus new year to be happy we must join those standing resolutely in place. These are the people not swayed by politicians lies, predatory news outlets preying on our fears or sensational headlines. No these are the children of God (we are all children of God) who are still enough to know there is a God and that they are not God.
The way I see it, those of us who claim to be people of faith, have no other option than to examine all that is presented to us through the lenses of our faith. Our political views, morals, social norms, spending, time management and everything else should be swayed by our faith rather than the other way around. A living faith will challenge everything and allow us to begin again or make for a new year which happens whenever God grabs our attention enough for us to do a double take. A faith without doubletakes is… well no faith at all.
Truthfully, God can make me extremely uncomfortable and often I do not like Divine directives that make me rethink and change. Often the truth is challenging and hurtful and the truth is not a thing but a who. The Truth is God who sets us free from the past and the present to be the living new now.
Examine everything you think and feel under the lens of truth and when you change make sure you hear God say, “Happy New Year!”
