I stood graveside with a gathering of people to honor a couple that without a doubt, saved my life. It was the day that Eugene “Gene” C. Miller and Arlene E. (Romundstad) Miller were reunited in their final resting place in Strum, WI. Family members and friends gathered to honor them. Eugene had succumbed to a stroke in 2012 and Arlene breathed her last just shy of 100 years. Arlene had called me about six years ago to ask if I would preside at the burial. I was honored to receive the assignment.
Gene and Arlene helped raise me on weekends at their “Flying M” Ranch in Crookston, MN. Me, a bratty, overactive 10-year-old who had moved to town with my family as my dad served Trinity Lutheran Church. They welcomed me to their property to keep me off the streets where I likely would have gotten into lots of trouble, my idle hands being the devil’s workshop!
Gene, a former WWII flight instructor and instructor at the Crookston AVTI (Community College) and Arlene, life-mate from Eleva, WI had some acreage in the Red River Valley where they had raised their three children and kept a few horses that they showed at County Fairs and Horse Shows around the Midwest. It was at that farm that I learned to drive an Alice Chalmers tractor, shoot a .22, ride a pony, eventually a horse, clean a stall, curry an animal and clean feet. We “worked first and played later.” But most importantly, I learned to loved unconditionally enough to open a heart and home to bless to another.
At the graveside, the family sang hymns and prayed in Norwegian as a tribute to Arlene being an ESL student in the 1920s! It was a Pentecost moment for me because I could hear, in the meter and melody, the words of “Children of the Heavenly Father”, the “Lord’s Prayer”, and the table prayer.
What united us? The mutual love and respect gained over the years while working side by side, praying and eating at table, sharing hopes and dreams along the way. It was a willingness to be community and it was a relationship cemented in time that brought me graveside to do a sending.
In an era when we seem to be segmented into separates, I pray for a spirit of unity to resolve differences and see the potential of similarities. I pray for an ability to see in the other, even if they are a bit out of sorts, the potential of someone special. I pray for a heart that is open to allowing relationships that will grow and last, building safe places and shaping healthy lives.
Thank you, Gene, and Arlene, for being a shelter in my storm. Now, it’s my turn.
