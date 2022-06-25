And have you forgotten the exhortation that addresses you as sons? “My son, do not regard lightly the discipline of the Lord, nor be weary when reproved by him. For the Lord disciplines the one he loves, and chastises every son whom he receives.” It is for discipline that you have to endure. God is treating you as sons. For what son is there whom his father does not discipline? If you are left without discipline, in which all have participated, then you are illegitimate children and not sons. Besides this, we have had earthly fathers who disciplined us and we respected them. Shall we not much more be subject to the Father of spirits and live? For they disciplined us for a short time as it seemed best to them, but he disciplines us for our good, that we may share his holiness. For the moment all discipline seems painful rather than pleasant, but later it yields the peaceful fruit of righteousness to those who have been trained by it. (Hebrews 12:5-11)
I’m writing this from Michigan where the Christian Reformed Church in North America (CRCNA or CRC, for short) just wrapped up its annual Synod meeting. The denomination I serve in currently has 49 regional groupings (called a classis) across the United States and Canada. Each of these may delegate up to 4 people, including ministers, elders, and deacons, to send to Synod. In my 7+ years of ministry, I’ve served congregations in two different classes, and this was my second opportunity to go. Like many denominations and organizations, this meeting has been cancelled the past 2 years (a larger board took care of essential matters). Because of this, there was a ton of information (1400+ pages…) we had to process and deliberate over, including matters of human sexuality, our binational structure, and discipline processes. Even for someone like me, who has “enjoyed” watching this meeting online since my seminary days and is glad to go, the last 7 days have been extremely draining, and I hope we never have such an agenda again.
As I begin to reflect on the events of the past week, I can’t help but think of the “tagline” of a podcast I’ve been listening to. It’s hosted by a CRC pastor in Beaver Dam, WI and a CRC member in Princeton, MN—both of whom were at this meeting and the pastor used the above passage in a speech he gave. The line is, “...Whenever reformation has happened, throughout the history of the church, things get messy.” This Synod was messy! I don’t mean that it was disorderly or chaotic. It was led and run quite smoothly. There were many friendships made and wonderful conversations held around meal tables. We had many votes that were unanimous or nearly so,
It was messy in other ways, though. Some matters involved hours of deliberation, including times in closed session (only delegates and personnel in the room) or executive session (only delegates and no public viewing). There was a small group of protestors outside for part of the time. There were audible and silent thanks given to God as well as anger, tears, and public confession. There were calls for unity, and speeches voicing opposing beliefs, views, interpretations, and expectations.
This Synod felt like a “reformation” moment in the denomination, though. It’s not anywhere near complete, and it may never be. What took place, though, were several things that a number of people—pastors and laity across the denomination—have been hoping, longing, and praying about for quite some time. We know it’s not easy. We know it’s not pain-free. Reformations, whether in a denomination or a single church or the capital Reformation back in the days of Luther, are intended to get God’s church back to God’s word. It’s not intended to divide the church or kick people or congregations out. To be clear, we are saved by grace and grace alone. That grace is God’s grace, perfectly accomplished by Christ on the cross. He justifies us—dealing with our sin—and he sanctifies us—he ongoingly changes us by his Holy Spirit, more and more into his likeness. However, we must recognize God calls us to certain standards of truth. Obeying him is part of how we love him (John 14:15).
We’re not perfect now or any other time in this life, and so any reformation, calling ourselves and others to change, must not be a self-righteous or hypocritical action or endeavor. But we are to change as the Spirit is reshaping us, changing, making us holy and pure as the blood of Christ promises we will be. Whether formal movements that history will remember or times in a single person’s life or a small church, reformation must be pursued if we’ve fallen away from God’s word and realize that we must return to him in repentance. It may be messy and involve some pain, but it is for our good as members together in the body of Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.