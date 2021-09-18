My sacrifice, O God, is a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart you, God, will not despise.
-Psalms 51:17
A boy sat at the table a pile of crumpled up paper in the center. A clean white sheet sat before him. This time he cautiously made each fold, each crease meticulously made, checked and rechecked. For him this piece of paper was becoming the world’s fastest fighter jet. It would fly higher, faster, and longer than any plane had flown before. His excitement was visible in his every movement. There! Finished!
The boy ran outside to fly the plane he had created. He checked the wind with his finger, turned to just the right angle, and sailed it into the air. It climbed, soaring to a height he was sure was at least a mile, he ran to measure how far and fast it flew. AMAZING! His plane...HIS PLANE...had just broken all world records!
He raced back in, carefully placing the plane on the counter, and went to find his father. He searched the garage, the basement, the upstairs, but could not find his father. Walking back into the kitchen he found his plane flattened out with writing scribbled on it! It was ruined! All that work and time and it was ruined. He read the message so recklessly written on his beloved life’s work.
“Ran to the store. Please take care of the dog while I’m gone. I love you, Dad!”
How could his father be so heartless? Nothing more than a list of chores scribbled on HIS plane! The boy was devastated and angry. It just wasn’t fair!
When the father returned home the boy wouldn’t talk to him except to throw tantrums. The father simply smiled and said, “I’m sorry you’re upset. When you calm down and are ready to talk, come downstairs and find me.” With that he left the boy to sulk.
After a while, the boy came downstairs.
“Did you do what I asked you to,” asked the father.
“Yes, but I’m still mad because you ruined my plane!”
“Well, maybe this will help,” and the father handed him a book of paper airplane designs. The boy was ecstatic. Now he could make all sorts of planes and this book would show him how. He thanked his father and giving him a hug ran off to start his new adventures.
So it is with all of us. We become so proud of the lives WE lead and the things WE work for. Then, when God writes a command on our hearts, we get angry and brokenhearted. We turn away from God and sulk like children. Yet, our God waits for us to turn around, talk to God, and receive something so much better than what we have.
May you seek God when you’re brokenhearted. May you find healing when it hurts the most. May you find today, what God has for you!
Yours in Christ,
Pastor Burt Williams
