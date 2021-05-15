Household culture
Monday is that awful day of the week when life demands more of me than I have to offer it. Tuesday is always better. I wish that I could skip right from Sunday evening to Tuesday morning and skip dreadful Monday entirely. But alas, each week I must endure a Monday.
Last Monday was already living up to its notoriety by 7am: two kids home sick from school for the day with a sore throat. Only during the pandemic have I kept a kid home for just a sore throat, but such are the times we live in.
Oddly enough, both kids already had a well-check with their pediatrician scheduled that afternoon. But afternoon appointments are always a stretch for their 3 year-old sister who would much rather be napping. Hoping for the best, I loaded them into the Suburban.
Halfway there, all thoughts of optimism departed. You see, before leaving, my 3 year-old girl requested that we bring both her snuggly blanket and her sippy cup. I agreed and promised that we would bring them both. Yet somehow in the rush to send off that important e-mail, facilitate an early lunch and bundle up 3 kids to walk out the door, I neglected her packing list.
I was halfway to the clinic when she reminded me of my oversight and proceeded to lodge both complaints and laments. My apologies were registered, but she still wanted her snuggly blanket and sippy cup and I could not produce either. Thus she arrived at the clinic emotionally compromised, fidgety and in need of a nap.
Two hours and 3 clinic departments later, I realized that we were not going to arrive in time to pick up my healthy children from school. A text to my 14-year old averted a crisis, but that was not enough to keep my 6 year-old from exclaiming, “Where were you!?!” upon my late arrival. More apologies.
By this time, my 3 year-old had extracted a promise from me to take her to the playground, “But not until after supper”. So when supper was cleaned up, I dutifully loaded 4 mostly-well kids out the door for the playground in fulfillment of my promise. Bedtime was being sacrificed, but much enjoyment was had by all.
This led me to a brief sense of parental accomplishment as we were walking home that I do not normally feel in my week until Tuesday afternoon. But it was very short-lived because I had forgotten that I was responsible to pick up the 12 year-old from soccer practice across town - an hour earlier!
There were more apologies and much humbling over the system failure. To my surprise he laughed it off and forgave me without hesitation!
We have fostered a household culture from Ephesians 4:2: “Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.”
It takes sacrifice to live by these words. But on most Mondays, I’m the beneficiary in my household.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.