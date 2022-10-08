Why do you see the speck in your neighbor’s eye but do not notice the log in your own eye?
Or how can you say to your neighbor, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ while the log is in your own eye?
—Matthew 7:3-4
As I read through this passage a few days ago, I began to ponder how it applies to us today. There are plenty of opinions out there of what we should or should not be doing. There is plenty of talk about our rights and where they start and end. Yet, this passage asks us to look at things a bit differently. Like all of you, I have my own opinions. I also have the right to hold those opinions. At the very same time, I have the responsibility to make sure not a log which keeps me from seeing things clearly. That is not an easy thing to do. We hold tight to our opinions and our right to have them. Opinions can be blinding though, especially when I try to force them onto others without a brutally honest examination of what my motives and biases are.
Jesus is addressing that very thing in this passage. He will go on in later verses to refer to those who do this as hypocrites. Taking on the right to hold our opinions is fine, but it comes with the responsibility of examining ourselves and our opinions in the full light of day. It means we must accept where we may have biases and admit our own motives. We must see the beauty of our thoughts, while also owning the deep scars and ugliness which may come with them. We have the right to our opinions. What we do not have the right to is causing hurts, wounds, and scars in others whilst we hold onto them.
If we are going to be brutally honest, many of our strongest held opinions are there because of the scars we have received over the years from others who did not accept the responsibilities along with their rights. Those hurts have built up strong walls so no one can hurt us like that again. They often lurk in the darkest corners of our lives we do not want anyone else to find. Jesus maintained a ministry of Love and called us to that same ministry. Love yourself and others enough to not leave scars and wounds because you have received them from others. Turn to God and allow those logs which block our vision to be removed so you can see the beauty of others and the validity of their rights and opinions as well. Let’s do a better job of loving others and ourselves!
