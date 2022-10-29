We are a competitive bunch! The selections and competitions for high school statewide competition has been put into play for our Fall sports, next week we will complete the electoral process for the mid-term elections, the World Series is in full swing, and the Grid Iron stakes for playoffs continue. Even though there might be a love of the game or contest, it doesn’t mean that there needs to be a hate of the opposition.
That “love your neighbor” thing has been around a lot longer than our playoff seasons or partisan elections, and maybe it’s time to get back to it (Leviticus 19:18 and later Mark 12:31). Do you remember, “may the best team win” ideal? I haven’t heard it for a while. Lately the cry seems to be, “win at all costs, ignore the outcome!” The prayers I give before any competition or performance is that there be no injuries and that the individuals in the event (that includes all players and officials) will perform to the best of their abilities.
This doesn’t mean we can’t be competitive. Romans 12:10 states, “Love one another with brotherly affection. Outdo one another in showing honor.” Our competition is not to destroy the opposition, rather it is retaining our unity in diversity by showing honor.
Have you seen how many athletes gather on the field of play moments after trying to destroy their opponent, are exchanging hugs, words of encouragement and other support? They know that without the opposing team, there would not be a game. They need each other! Good sportsmanship is when the taunting and fighting is over when the whistle blows, or the clock runs out.
Ephesians 4:1-3 “I therefore, a prisoner for the Lord, urge you to walk in a manner worthy of the calling to which you have been called, with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, eager to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace.”
“United we stand, divided we fall” is real. It takes a strong spirit to overcome hate and it takes courage to love. When we love our neighbor as ourselves, we build communities that are stronger than when we try to go it alone.
