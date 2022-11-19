Do not repay anyone evil for evil, but take thought for what is noble in the sight of all.
If it is possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all.
– Romans 12:17-18
As of late I have made it a point to observe how people interact. It is amazing what one will find as they watch others. I have seen the negatives where people are cruel, unjust, and unloving. It is not hard to find those things. It seems like we are bombarded with these things whenever we encounter almost any type of media. In fact, you can look for the same event on multiple platforms and find the negative brought out from every angle to the point where it seems there is not good left in the world. Yet is that really the case? Are people really so unloving and cruel?
Stop and take a closer look at the world and search out the peace and love evident all around. I have witnessed people coming to food shelves and receiving help without being asked their political affiliations or religious views. Watching, as for a brief moment, they find care and compassion along with smiles and kind words. I have sat next to bedsides of people who are passing and watched as others administered care to them not judging the life they have lived or decisions they have made, good or bad They just cared for them in love. I have watched children play together without notice of color, gender, religious or political affiliations. They simply see another person…a playmate.
We would do well to look for more of the good in the world and living in that light and love, rather than the hate and violence which too often we are bombarded with. There is much good out there, but our focus is being drawn away from looking at it. In some ways it reminds me of a magic act, slight of hand. The magician distracts and draws the attention of the audience to look in a different direction in order that the slight of hand is not noticed. In so doing, we are led to believe something magical has happened. So it is in the world today.
We are being led to believe there is no peace, only evil all around. In the process we become hardened and drawn into a spirit which does not promote peace and love. Look for the peace around you. Find the love and care of God in the small portion of the world you are living. Let it fill you with a spirit of peace and love. Take that spirit and with it go out and live that peace as best you are able. Then, when all is done, rejoice and give thanks for the beauty God has placed all around you!
