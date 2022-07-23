A couple of years before we moved to Baldwin, I found a new hobby in birdwatching or birding. Our house in Grand Forks had a flat section of roof right outside of a bedroom window. One day during the spring migration I discovered that it was covered with warblers, the colorful little birds that I always saw in my mother’s copy of Peterson’s Field Guide to Birds of Eastern North America as a child, but never outside in the wild. They were feasting on something that dropped out of the Elm tree next to our house and were mere feet away from me. This continued for hours and so I had plenty of time to identify birds from nearly a dozen species. 

I was hooked and my children can attest to it. It wasn’t long and I was dragging them out of town on adventures to sloughs and grasslands in search of birds I had never identified. Then when I discovered eBird online, I had added purpose to my hobby:  Citizen Science. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.