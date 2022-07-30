This column or article is arriving late. The good people at the paper are waiting for this submission as I “type” this article. I owe them an apology and I also cannot help but reflect upon the busyness of our culture. The truth is that like Martha, I find myself distracted by many things, and most of them really do not matter. This is not to say that they are not important but compared to the main thing of listening to God; they pale in comparison.
I believe, whole heartedly, that we have two major false centers of importance in our current culture. Before, I have written how important it seems for people to be angry these days. Somehow, we believe that our collective anger is a righteous anger when most often it is not. If we look around, we can see what damage our embrace of anger has done to us. The other false center is measuring our worth by being busy. We wear a badge of busy honor and take delight in being overly stressed and involved in and by too many things that really do not matter. I am looking in the mirror right now.
The issue is that when we tax ourselves by being busy or doing too many things then everything suffers. People wait for articles to arrive so the paper can be printed, and instead of a “proofed” final copy, a first draft becomes “good enough.” However, it is not only the quality that suffers, but in the end, it is also the spiritual side that takes a hit.
When I find myself crossing off one thing on a list of many things to do, and when I find myself over extended, God is pushed aside. Busyness for busyness’s sake is no more a badge of honor than is our unjustified anger. Really, in the end, both a forms of idolatry because they take away from our deep listening to the voice and word of God that calls to each one of us.
Fortunately, for all of us, the solution is easy we need to head the words that Jesus gave to Martha, “you are distracted by many things, but Mary has chosen the more important.” Mary listened to Jesus, more importantly, she listened to Jesus undistracted by sitting at the feet of God.
We all, I believe, need to strive for such undistracted listening to Jesus. When we let go of the many tasks that we mistakenly feel give us worth or the anger that the world has embraced, we can take in the Word of God unfiltered and even be challenged for the better by it.
Ours is not a world or existence of black and white, but we live in a world that is gray without any cut and dry answers. Too many words have been spouted about the hot topic issues, but not enough undistracted prayer. Before we offer our opinions or dare even speak for God, let us first let go of the distractions and the anger so that we can clearly hear Jesus speak. Odds are that he may even surprise us, he will. Believe it or not, that is a great thing!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.