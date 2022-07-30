This column or article is arriving late. The good people at the paper are waiting for this submission as I “type” this article. I owe them an apology and I also cannot help but reflect upon the busyness of our culture. The truth is that like Martha, I find myself distracted by many things, and most of them really do not matter. This is not to say that they are not important but compared to the main thing of listening to God; they pale in comparison.

I believe, whole heartedly, that we have two major false centers of importance in our current culture. Before, I have written how important it seems for people to be angry these days. Somehow, we believe that our collective anger is a righteous anger when most often it is not. If we look around, we can see what damage our embrace of anger has done to us. The other false center is measuring our worth by being busy. We wear a badge of busy honor and take delight in being overly stressed and involved in and by too many things that really do not matter. I am looking in the mirror right now.

