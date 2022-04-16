Precious Lord, take my hand,
Lead me on, let me stand,
I am tired, I am weak, I am worn;
Through the storm, through the night,
Lead me on to the light:
Refrain
Take my hand, precious Lord,
Lead me home.
When my way grows drear,
Precious Lord, linger near,
When my life is almost gone,
Hear my cry, hear my call,
Hold my hand lest I fall:
Refrain
When the darkness appears
And the night draws near,
And the day is past and gone,
At the river I stand,
Guide my feet, hold my hand:
Refrain
Words: Thomas A. Dorsey, 1932.
O
n YouTube one can view a Ukrainian Choir singing this hymn on March 4 of this year. It is both beautiful and it is heartbreaking at the same time. The singers along with the small remnant of an orchestra are obviously very talented. The lyrics in both English and Ukrainian are powerful and soul stirring. What breaks the heart are the faces of the choir members singing. The faces are tired faces, worn faces, but not weak. Rather, the faces resigned to the fact their lives are almost gone and that the darkness has drawn near. In the faces, we can see or read the question of why, but also the very reality of standing at the river and clinging to the hand of God. What is powerful is that the faces are not joy filled as they sing the hymn but just real.
All too often I feel like my tribe (Christian) feels an unnecessary burden to put on a happy face. For good reason, when Christians are parodied, there is usually the wide toothy smile that many of our siblings revert to as their sign of faith in Jesus. We have all seen it and perhaps have plastered it on as well, “I’ve got Jesus so this will all be OK.” The trouble is both bad theology and it is not always going to be OK in this earthly realm.
We do not have Jesus, but Jesus has us and sometimes this earthly life is filled with sorrow, weariness, and weakness. Truthfully, sometimes it is impossible to smile and that is more than right with God. Even God weeps at the tomb of Lazarus. Jesus own weeping has needlessly confounded Christians for years. It is not rocket science. He weeps because death is cold and ugly and there is no getting around that. Those of us who have shed tears at funerals know that.
Death though is not the only thing that is cold and ugly and worthy of our tears or at least ashen faces. The list is endless: war, famine, poverty, addiction, illness, disasters, crime…it goes on and on. False smiles and false cheer or feigned joy are not a witness to our hurting world they are a slap to injured. No, our true accompaniment is to enter the pain and suffering of others just as Jesus did and does. Joy is not a cheer filled face and platitudes, but the deep-seated knowledge that God is with us in the worst of times bringing us home eventually. Yet on the way home, it is fair to be real, to shed tears, to even curse at the ugliness that our free will so often brings upon others. Having joy gives us permission to be real.
This Sunday we hit the holiest and highest of Christian feast days. Resurrection changes everything, but it is wrong to think of it as a future event only. Granted, the resurrection that Jesus shares with us does mean life everlasting, but to limit it to that is again to make it all about the self. Easter joy gives us permission to be honest, open, and very real here too so that we can challenge and confront the darkness that wants to creep in. Resurrection is never about bring back what once was, but it’s about changing things for the better including our world.
Let us be real, smile when its genuine, do not when it is not. Admit it when things seem or are horrible and then cry for help knowing that help will come, but often not as we envision or want it. Let this Easter change us now, which is far better than waiting for the grave to do so.
