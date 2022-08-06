“Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.” Nehemiah 8
Something that we seem to get really messed up in our existence is... our ability to get “really ticked off”. We get upset about individuals or situations like it’s one of our inalienable rights to be angry.
There’s the weather; It’s too hot. It’s too cold. Too much rain. We want rain, but not today. There are people. There’s work. Traffic. News!
Now that I’ve got you started, hear me out. It’s our belief system that can, if we submit to it, be our source of joy. I’ll be clear here, the “pursuit of happiness” is promised in the Bill of Rights. But “joy” is a gift of faith, fulfilled by God.
I thank God for a governing system that was designed to allow us to pursue our happiness. More important, I thank God for the joy we can experience if we truly believe in the one who gave the people this gift.
Nehemiah continues by clarifying that fears and weaknesses are due to a lack of faith in God; “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”
God gifts us with opportunities to find joy in this present age by relying on God for strength and help in stressful times (“dismayed”). We are encouraged to look beyond our present situations and our attempts to “make it right” by our standards.
To counter anger each day would best be done by seeking the Lord... FIRST! Keep God as your “start” button when the alarm goes off. Keep your mind on God’s promise to be with you. Hear God’s voice when the pressure is on. Call on God for strength instead of misusing God’s name to condemn.
Finally, hear the words from Christ Jesus, that solidify this promise. In Jesus’ prayer to God [his Father] for his disciples and all who follow him, “But now I am coming to you, and I speak these things in the world so that they may have my joy made complete in themselves.” John 17
Not my words, Jesus’ words. God’s promised joy is granted by Jesus himself. So, if it’s ours to have, why not choose it over resentment, anger, or hate.
I pray that you might seek the Lord and that your joy may be fulfilled today! Peace!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.