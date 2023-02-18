When I was twelve, I had a skateboarding accident which destroy my right knee. I remember laying in the emergency room in extreme pain with my parents at the side of the bed and the Doctor examining my knee. What was to come next was probably the most excruciating pain I have ever had. The Doctor needed to see what range of motion I had to determine what the damage was. As he was bent my injured knee, I heard my Dad tell me to look at him as he grabbed my hand. The pain was still there, but somehow, I knew it was all going to be alright. I think my father may have regretted it until the bruising went down in his hand from how hard I had squeezed it but looking into his eyes made it all ok.
I have since had many experiences where I just needed to know it was going to be “ok.” Yet other times where I just needed that hand to hold. As an adult though, who is there to hold our hand and let us know it is going to be, ok? Who calls us to look at them to distract us from the hurt and cruelty of the world and remind us we are taken care of? That is exactly what David is talking about at the beginning of this Psalm though.
At twelve, it was my Dad who I was looking up into the eyes of. As an adult, I look to my God, and I find that God in many places. Sometimes I find God in nature, or the eyes of my loving wife, or the laughter of children. Sometimes I find God in complete strangers and in the oddest of places. Knowing God is there for me and will not let the evils of this world overtake me, calms my soul and mind. Like laying on that hospital gurney in the ER, there is still pain and sometimes almost unbearable pain. God is present, though, watching over us.
In an age where there is so much suffering, pain, hatred, and violence there is a great need for people to find God and know that peace and assurance. Wherever you are able, allow God to work in and through you. When you are hurting and afraid, remember God takes shape and form working through others. You just never know when you are going to hear that voice calling you to look and know that it is all going to be ok!
