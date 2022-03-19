Therefore you have no excuse, O man, every one of you who judges. For in passing judgment on another you condemn yourself, because you, the judge, practice the very same things. We know that the judgment of God rightly falls on those who practice such things. Do you suppose, O man…that you will escape the judgment of God? Or do you presume on the riches of his kindness and forbearance and patience, not knowing that God’s kindness is meant to lead you to repentance? But because of your hard and impenitent heart you are storing up wrath for yourself on the day of wrath when God’s righteous judgment will be revealed. He will render to each one according to his works: to those who by patience in well-doing seek for glory and honor and immortality, he will give eternal life; but for those who are self-seeking and do not obey the truth, but obey unrighteousness, there will be wrath and fury. (Romans 2:1-8)
You may remember I wrote an article back in Jan. asking the question, “Is God destructive?” looking back on some of the difficult passages of the Old Testament and concluding with the truth that God is just and perfectly so, even when we don’t understand. That truth is the foundation for this article, which looks forward. Does God actually sentence people to hell (a place of eternal punishment and condemnation), or is that a cruel idea a few Christians mistakenly dreamt up and passed on? As we get closer to Good Friday and Easter, maybe the thought comes to mind, “Didn’t Jesus die on the cross to save everybody straight to heaven, or at the very worst after some time of refinement and purification in some realm of the afterlife?”
To be clear, Jesus did die to save sinners. The apostle Paul wrote in Romans 5 how Christ saved us, who were, in our natural state, our human nature, our flesh, the ungodly and enemies of God. Through Jesus’ sacrifice and atonement on the cross, …We have been justified by faith, we have peace with God…We have also obtained access by faith into this grace in which we stand, and we rejoice in the hope of the glory of God…We [are saved] from the wrath of God…We have now received reconciliation. If you humble yourself, repent from your sins, and believe in the Lord Jesus Christ, you can be confident this is for you!
Not everyone is saved, though. Romans 8:1 begins, There is therefore now no condemnation, but it finishes, for those who are in Christ Jesus. God’s judgment and wrath do await many people.In Matthew 25, Jesus was speaking in parables, but then told his followers, “When the Son of Man comes in his glory and all the angels with him, then he will sit on his glorious throne. Before him will be gathered all the nations and he will separate people…as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats. And he will place the sheep on his right, but the goats on the left. Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world…’ Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels…’And these will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous into eternal life” (Matthew 25:31-46).
The apostle Paul wrote to the Ephesians, …Everyone who is sexually immoral or impure or who is covetous (that is, an idolater), has no inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and God. Let no one deceive you with empty words, for because of these things the wrath of God comes upon the sons of disobedience. Therefore do not become partners with them; for at one time you were darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light… (Ephesians 5:5-8). We aren’t to judge other people on our own and definitively tell them they’re going to hell and are for sure outside of God’s saving grace. However, we can judge works, actions and thoughts, and determine whether or not those lifestyles are fitting for people who love Jesus and are walking with him.
Lest we think Jesus was exaggerating or Paul was just being overly critical or giving his ideas, here’s what was revealed to the apostle John. Then I saw a great white throne and him who was seated on it. From his presence earth and sky fled away and no place was found for them. And I saw the dead, great and small, standing before the throne and books were opened. Then another book was opened, which is the book of life. And the dead were judged by what was written in the books, according to what they had done…Then Death and Hades were thrown into the lake of fire. This is the second death, the lake of fire. And if anyone’s name was not found written in the book of life, he was thrown into the lake of fire. (Revelation 20:12-15). This is what God will do on what has been called “Judgment Day”—after his return, after the resurrection of the dead and before eternity “beginning.”
Those who aren’t thrown into the lake of fire are with God forever—eternally in the new heaven and earth! This is our inheritance in Christ—not because of our works, but because of his! But the One who is on the throne reiterates the inheritance of the wicked, “…As for the cowardly, the faithless, the detestable, as for murderers, the sexually immoral sorcerers, idolaters and all liars, their portion will be in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death” (Revelation 21:8).Part of the conclusion of Revelation is this warning, …Everyone who hears the words of the prophecy of this book: if anyone adds to them, God will add to him the plagues described in this book, and if anyone takes from the words of the book of this prophecy, God will take away his share in the tree of life and in the holy city, which are described in this book. (Revelation 22:18-19).
Brothers and sisters in Christ, rejoice in the promise of Jesus and the inheritance he has won and given to you! The fact that your name can be written in the book of life is not your doing. For anyone else who hasn’t been walking with the Lord, who feels convicted by these Scriptures, there is time to turn to the Lord. Hell is real. God has eternal wrath and punishment to all who don’t turn to him, but he is still gracious. He will not turn away. “Seek the LORD while he may be found; call upon him while he is near; let the wicked forsake his way and the unrighteous man his thoughts; let him return to the LORD that he may have compassion on him and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon…” (Isaiah 55:6-7)
