Thursday, May 19, was shaping up to be a pretty typical spring day. Alyse and I visited a playground and did some housework. The rest of the kids came home from school transitioning towards their soccer practices which would immediately follow supper. Some scattered thunderstorms were in the area but it didn’t look like they would persist long enough to cancel soccer practice for the night.
Then a text came reporting large hail in Hudson. Then another text reporting large hail just west of Baldwin. Then hail began falling at our house. Strangely, the hail started falling before the rain did.
It was large hail, somewhere between ping-pong ball sized and golf ball sized. I watched as a window screen exposed to the full fury of the falling hail was systematically shredded in the first minute. Then my parenting instincts kicked in and I moved kids away from the windows in case larger hail began to fall.
I don’t know how long the hailstorm actually lasted. It seemed like forever though. When it stopped, I joined the rest of my neighborhood investigating hail damage. Off in the distance I heard someone exclaim to another neighbor, “I’m getting new siding. How about you?” The siding on two sides of my house had more holes than Swiss Cheese. But after a cursory investigation, I had to feed six kids and rush them off to soccer practice.
It was a few days later that a friend of mine called me up. He had a contractor friend who was in town and who specialized in exterior hail damage repairs. “We’ll make it like new,” he said.
Now as the sound of roofing permeates my neighborhood more than normal on sunny days, I remember that comment. It is strikingly similar to the words the Apostle John wrote in Revelation 21:5a:
He who was seated on the throne said, “I am making everything new!”
Just like a bad hail storm, sin, which leads to death, has brought an awful lot of devastation and destruction on our world and continues to do so as war, famine, and plagues increasingly frequent our headlines. But we serve a God of redemption, who has power over death. And we have the hope of his promise to make a new heaven and a new earth and to “make everything new” again.
