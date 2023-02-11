When all the nation had finished passing over the Jordan, the LORD said to Joshua, “Take twelve men from the people, from each tribe a man, and command them, saying, ‘Take twelve stones from here out of the midst of the Jordan, from the very place where the priests’ feet stood firmly, and bring them over with you and lay them down in the place where you lodge tonight’”…“…This may be a sign among you. When you children ask in time to come, ‘What do those stones mean to you?’ then you shall tell them that the waters of the Jordan were cut off before the ark of the covenant of the LORD. When it passed over the Jordan, the waters of the Jordan were cut off. So, these stones shall be to the people of Israel a memorial forever”…“For the LORD your God dried up the waters of the Jordan for you until you passed over, as the LORD your God did to the Red Sea…so that all the peoples of the earth may know that the hand of the LORD is mighty, that you may fear the LORD your God forever.” (Joshua 4:1-7, 23-24)

Earlier this year I got to join a tour group for nine days in Israel. We started out in the north based on the coast of the Sea of Galilee and then traveled and based in Jerusalem for five nights. We went to over 25 locations that have biblical significance in addition to touring multiple days around the city of Jerusalem. Maybe you’re thinking we must have seen everything there is to see, but there were plenty of biblical sites that were not on the itinerary and which we didn’t have time to go to. It truly was an amazing, eye-opening, and enriching trip, and one that I’d heartily recommend especially for seminary students and pastors! 

