The wonder of God’s creation never ceases to amaze me. Have you ever considered all the things God hid in his creation waiting for us to discover?
It happens right away on Day One. God says, “Let there be light” and there is light, but five days later when human eyes first perceive light, merely a fraction of the electro-magnetic spectrum was visible. Vast swaths of infrared and ultraviolet light lay hidden from view, waiting to be discovered at a later point in time.
Then again, on Day Three when God calls on the newly created dry land to produce vegetation, no shortage of green vegetation grew forth. But hidden in the soil among the root systems of the plants were a myriad of fungi growing in a beneficial symbiotic relationship with the plants. As I learned in my horticulture classes at NDSU, some plants, including pine trees, will not grow without their symbiotic fungi present in the soil. The fungi are essential for providing micronutrients to the host plant which then provides them with sugar, but they were left for later discovery too.
The description of Day Four includes the greatest summary statement of the entire creation account. After some detail on the Sun and the Moon and their purposes for tracking time, it says “He also made the stars.” Almost the entire field of Astronomy is hidden in that summary phrase waiting for mankind to discover its full meaning. Hiding amongst “the stars” in that verse are no less than the other planets of our solar system with their moons and rings, dwarf planets (Pluto shall not be forgotten!), comets, asteroids, and Kuiper Belt objects. And that is just in our solar system.
There are also the stars themselves, the vast majority of which we can’t see without telescopes. In just the past 100 years we’ve discovered that God organized the stars into galaxies held together by black holes. And just in my lifetime we have now learned that “the stars” also have planetary systems of their own. Innumerable worlds awaiting discovery only hinted at by the creation account.
King Solomon was onto this pattern. He was known as the wisest man who ever lived, and he studied plants, animals, birds, and reptiles. He composed a Proverb that captured the essence of God’s creation which he studied:
It is the glory of God to conceal things,
but the glory of kings is to search things out.
Proverbs 25:2 ESV
What has God concealed in his creation for you to search out and discover?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.