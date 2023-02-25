The wonder of God’s creation never ceases to amaze me.  Have you ever considered all the things God hid in his creation waiting for us to discover?  

It happens right away on Day One.  God says, “Let there be light” and there is light, but five days later when human eyes first perceive light, merely a fraction of the electro-magnetic spectrum was visible.  Vast swaths of infrared and ultraviolet light lay hidden from view, waiting to be discovered at a later point in time.  

