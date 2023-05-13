Ihave been volunteering at the community food pantry since they moved into Gethsemane for their temporary location until their new location is made available. During this time, we started with having just a few families come by for help. A busy day would be about nine families. Flash forward to today and we are averaging at least twenty families a day. The economy as well as inflation have made many families economic situation perilous. So, it isn’t a surprise that we are seeing more families. We are happy to meet the demand. What has been hard for food shelves, not just our own, has been the lack of food to buy through organizations like Second Harvest which allows food shelves to buy food in bulk for pennies on the dollar. Traditionally corporations donate their left-over food stock to Second Harvest. However, due to supply line shortages and other issues, corporation don’t have the same left-over stockpiles as in previous years which means less to donate. This is hard to manage in of itself, but we are managing. Summer is going to give us our second whammy. One source of food for our community families is the school food program. With school out for summer, there will be an increased demand on the Food Shelf as well as Summer Food and Fun (a local non-profit program that runs in the summer to help families make up for the school lunch programs being suspended). We will do our best to meet the needs, but we need your help.
Jesus commanded us to love our neighbors as ourselves (Matthew 22:39). If we need any more encouragement around helping our neighbor with food, we can see that the only miracle recorded in all four gospels is Jesus feeding the five thousand. There are several different organizations in town that help with this type of need. Let me know if there is an organization I missed. During this summer, I would encourage you to support your favorite organization. The food shelf is especially looking for donations of meat and the typically food shelf fair. Summer Food and Fun will be looking for more donations. If you need food, these are all great local resources.
The community supper is monthly program which is run by several of the local churches. Every first Tuesday of the month from 5-5:45 p.m. people can drive up to Gethsemane Lutheran church and receive a free hot meal. Please contact Rosemary Donahoe at donahoe.rm@gmail.com for more information.
Another good resource is the Baldwin community food pantry. Currently the pantry has curb side pickup on Wednesdays (3-5 p.m.) and Sundays (2-5 p.m.) at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. People coming to the pantry receive boxed and canned goods; fresh produce (thank you Crazy Fresh); as well as frozen meat. People can come once a week to receive these types of groceries. Please call 715-688-3844 for more information.
A great resource for seniors is the Baldwin senior center who offers a dine in option and a delivery option for people 60 years and older. Please call 715-684-2979 for more information.
The Baldwin-Woodville school system supports a backpack program during the school year by sending home backpacks full of food twice a month to help students and their families. For more information about this program please talk to one of the school counselors. During the summer months when school is out, the Summer Food and Fun program takes over. During Monday’s families can come to Gethsemane to get groceries, which can include boxed goods, canned goods, fresh produce (thank you Crazy Fresh) and frozen meat. If you have any more questions, please email me at pastorpaulbackstrom@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.