I have been volunteering at the community food pantry since they moved into Gethsemane for their temporary location until their new location is made available.  During this time, we started with having just a few families come by for help.  A busy day would be about nine families.  Flash forward to today and we are averaging at least twenty families a day.  The economy as well as inflation have made many families economic situation perilous.  So, it isn’t a surprise that we are seeing more families.  We are happy to meet the demand.  What has been hard for food shelves, not just our own, has been the lack of food to buy through organizations like Second Harvest which allows food shelves to buy food in bulk for pennies on the dollar.   Traditionally corporations donate their left-over food stock to Second Harvest.  However, due to supply line shortages and other issues, corporation don’t have the same left-over stockpiles as in previous years which means less to donate.  This is hard to manage in of itself, but we are managing.  Summer is going to give us our second whammy.  One source of food for our community families is the school food program.  With school out for summer, there will be an increased demand on the Food Shelf as well as Summer Food and Fun (a local non-profit program that runs in the summer to help families make up for the school lunch programs being suspended).  We will do our best to meet the needs, but we need your help. 

Jesus commanded us to love our neighbors as ourselves (Matthew 22:39).  If we need any more encouragement around helping our neighbor with food, we can see that the only miracle recorded in all four gospels is Jesus feeding the five thousand.  There are several different organizations in town that help with this type of need.  Let me know if there is an organization I missed.  During this summer, I would encourage you to support your favorite organization.  The food shelf is especially looking for donations of meat and the typically food shelf fair.  Summer Food and Fun will be looking for more donations.   If you need food, these are all great local resources.

