Earlier in April, I read a book called Addiction Nation written by Timothy McMahon King and it really asked me a powerful question. The author of Addiction Nation makes the thesis that we have lost our purpose or probably more likely we have never known our purpose. It is because of this lack of purpose that we have fallen into our various types of addictions like alcohol, drug, shopping, and binge watching just to name a few. We need something to fill that void and we fill it with all the things but what we need. Then we become surprised when all the things we consume, all the things we shove into that space doesn’t fill us and leaves us wanting more and unfulfilled.
As the popular rock group U2 puts it, “And I still haven’t found what I am looking for?”
This is the cry our souls make, and there is an answer to that question. This answer today is so powerful it can change our lives today when we allow it to work in our lives. However, many of us are often too scared, worried, or comfortable in our broken life that we don’t want anything to change our lives where we know what to expect, even if it isn’t good for us and our families.
The answer we are so desperately looking for is what purpose does God have for us in our lives. I know for myself it was a long difficult road to find out my purpose in life was to become a pastor as well as teach and preach about the Gospel. It took me many years of prayer, questioning what God wanting me to do, and being open to hear what God has planted on my heart. Since I began to lean into this purpose, my life has had a lot more clarity and a lot more meaning. I have changed and grown as a person for the better.
I wish I could simply tell you what God’s purpose in your life is but unfortunately that isn’t how it works. Finding God’s purpose in our lives is a very personal journey. However, we are not left to the journey alone. Therefore, we have our church families and other believers who walk step by step in this voyage together. With their encouragement, we begin to seek God’s purpose for our lives. A purpose that will help us become the people that God needs us to be and that this world desperately craves. What is your God given purpose? What is God calling you to do today so you can become the person God has created you to be? What is that first step you can take today to begin to lean into God’s purpose for your life?
