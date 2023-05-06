Last week I had the opportunity to meet up with a colleague. We had become reacquainted after many years through a Bible Study group made up of fly fishers. As I approached him alongside a stream, I was heralded as “Pastor!” I responded in full voice, “Layman!” He chuckled and said, Well, I’m glad you didn’t call me “Sinner!”, to which I replied, Why would I do that when I am “Chief of Sinners?” A classic exchange between a couple of anglers where size matters…

My colleague lives with Kidney Cancer. It had moved in with him during COVID-19 and he has endured surgeries, frequent tests, and a steady diet of medications that have seemed to slow its progression. His condition has not prevented him from being husband, father, grandpa, neighbor, active believer, cyclist, scientist, and well respected among so many. What I admire about him is he doesn’t make excuses for his condition… he actively tries to connect with the world around him.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.