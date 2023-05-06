Last week I had the opportunity to meet up with a colleague. We had become reacquainted after many years through a Bible Study group made up of fly fishers. As I approached him alongside a stream, I was heralded as “Pastor!” I responded in full voice, “Layman!” He chuckled and said, Well, I’m glad you didn’t call me “Sinner!”, to which I replied, Why would I do that when I am “Chief of Sinners?” A classic exchange between a couple of anglers where size matters…
My colleague lives with Kidney Cancer. It had moved in with him during COVID-19 and he has endured surgeries, frequent tests, and a steady diet of medications that have seemed to slow its progression. His condition has not prevented him from being husband, father, grandpa, neighbor, active believer, cyclist, scientist, and well respected among so many. What I admire about him is he doesn’t make excuses for his condition… he actively tries to connect with the world around him.
The group of individuals, most who are much older and absolute artisans with a rod and reel as well as skilled observers of the streambed and current, meet annually for fellowship, study, and prayer in the driftless region of Wisconsin. These aren’t of the same faith-body nor community, but they do share a desire to be unified under God. And me, well, I’m a “pastor” that comes to help encourage discussion, sing an occasional song, share a prayer, and mostly just listen. If it weren’t for their invitation, I would have no reason to be among such skilled artisans of the stream. My attempts to catch fish are lost in my stumbling up current and the thrashing of the stream with my line.
Possibly one of the most noted aspects of my friend and this group of people is their desire to provide healthy streams to future generations, to share knowledge with anyone willing to come within earshot, a palpable concern – in prayer and in service for others, and a yearning for better days yet to come. It is also noted that their like-mindedness allows them to overlook things that might divide them or to seclude them from the unskilled.
It is no wonder that Jesus called anglers such as these into service! Their appreciation for the God-given environment in which they practice their craft. The desire to steward the land for a rich harvest and prepare if for the future. Their hope to grow the fellowship to anyone who comes into earshot.
I look forward to “greetings” like this every day – be it on the street, in the store, at the field or in the sanctuary. Our greetings can empower our mission to steward people to a greater knowledge of our mutual understanding of God and of God’s mission in a healthy habitat for all.
May your greetings be a blessing to others! Tight lines and bent rods as you witness in God’s Kingdom.
