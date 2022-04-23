Many people held gatherings and celebrated Holy Days this April. Events were held in churches, community centers, and homes across the globe. Celebrations centered around favorite foods and activities that included brightly colored decorations and seek-n-find games. These seasonal celebrations piggybacked on faith-based rituals that overlap with our desire to encourage the present weather patterns to bring us a more pleasant Spring!
Homes, churches and communities celebrated Palm Sunday, Passover, Good Friday, and Easter. These Holy Day themes not only recount the exodus of people from slavery to freedom (physical and spiritual) but also a heartfelt gratitude for the actions of a merciful God and an obedient Son upon an unruly people. In addition, each service had a focus to encourage prayers and actions that might empower us to share these same merciful actions with all people.
This season’s Holy Days differ from others because we don’t see “TO: FROM:” tags attached to the gifts. The Giver in this season is a forgiving, merciful, generous, and loving God. We are merely the recipients of that generosity. So how do we express gratitude when “Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.”
This year was especially difficult for some in our communities (including me) because we added another layer to this season that of the loss of friends and families, some suddenly and others with terminal illness. One week I saw many in our community moving from church to church to funeral home to mourn the loss of the ones we have come to know and love.
I, like others, went to these places to express my honor and to give thanks to the family of these whom I once called brother/sister/friend. Ministries and many other helpful agencies received memorials from the families and friends of the deceased. These, thank-offerings were given to better the advancement of missions to others in the loved one’s name.
If feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it, then I must find a way to express it without the wrapping and without the “TO: FROM:” tag. It is expressed in actions that look both backward and forward. Backward, naming and remembering the one who I honor in my gifting. Forward, in advancing the work of the one who gifted me in acts of kindness and love.These two actions tie me in to faithfulness and to community. These two actions are not driven by guilt, but by grateful thanks. These actions may not erase the clouds or dry up the landscape, but they will increase my sense of the presence of something greater than me… a generous and loving God… and that is enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.