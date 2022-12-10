How do we greet each other in this current messy World Order? Wars continue. Markets are in disarray. Interest Rates and Consumer Prices infringe on earnings. Influenza and RSV infections are on the rise. The common reply of the past, “Living the dream!” may soon change from to the infamous phrase fromA Christmas Carol, “Bah Humbug!” With this current mindset, how then, might we address our Lord? With a Grinch’s, “Hey! What do you think you’re doing?”
In times like this, my morning supplication needs to be along the lines of the old hymn text.
V1. O Lord, how shall I meet you, how welcome you aright?
Your people long to greet you, my hope, my heart’s delight!
Oh, kindle, Lord most holy, your lamp within my breast
to do in spirit lowly all that may please you best.
(Text: Paul Gerhardt, 1607-1676.)
My rewrite would be, “Gooood Morning, God! Ignite the fire starter, Holy One, and let your Spirit blaze inside me! Don’t let me be misdirected from your goodness!”
This is my mindset. Without an intentional attempt to place attention on the goodness of God, we will quickly feel the seasonal celebrations as unnecessary chores and the New Year as an undesired task. Only the cultural requirements will force us to mumble a forced greeting faking our merriment.
V5. Rejoice you then sad hearted, who sit in deepest gloom,
who mourn your joys departed and tremble at your doom.
Despair not he is near you, there standing at your door,
who best can help and cheer you and bids you weep no more?
Throughout much of history there are very few who seem to live above the turmoil and entertain themselves while ignoring the daily struggle of others. Instead of trying to get our hands on a pair of the rose-colored glasses of the elite or to self-medicate into a feeling of “High Life.” It is best if we look to God for the strength to meet each new day as an opportunity to prepare a way for others to experience God’s Kingdom Order, right here and right now.
With another well-known refrain, “Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel [God with us] shall come to you!” I pray for us all to experience blessings in this season and be gifted with a hope-filled New Year!
