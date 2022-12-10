How do we greet each other in this current messy World Order? Wars continue. Markets are in disarray. Interest Rates and Consumer Prices infringe on earnings. Influenza and RSV infections are on the rise. The common reply of the past, “Living the dream!” may soon change from to the infamous phrase from A Christmas Carol, “Bah Humbug!” With this current mindset, how then, might we address our Lord? With a Grinch’s, “Hey! What do you think you’re doing?” 

In times like this, my morning supplication needs to be along the lines of the old hymn text. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.