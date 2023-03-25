Over the last year, when I see that it is my turn for the pastor’s article, I look to crowd source the topic for the article. I do this because I am lazy but also because I like to hear what is on other people’s hearts. When I asked around, people were straight forward that they wanted to hear something on forgiveness. This makes sense in a world that seems to be further divided every day. People want to “Let it go” as a popular Disney song would suggest but I would say that most people are a little frozen when it comes to forgiveness. I think the reason that forgiveness is hard because we don’t understand what it means to forgive.
Before I go too far, I should clarify what I mean by forgiveness. Most people have an inaccurate description of forgiveness in their minds. They think that when they forgive somebody that they are acknowledging whatever happened to them was okay. This is not how forgiveness works. When we forgive somebody for what they did to us, we are not saying what they did to us was okay. When we forgive somebody, we are taking their power to affect us away. Typically, people who we haven’t forgiven, bring up intense emotions inside of us whether we see them in person, talk about them, or even think about them. When we forgive them though, we move past this. No longer do they have power or sway over how we think, act, or feel. We are free, free to be the person we need and strive to be.
It sounds to be good to be true? Maybe it even sounds impossible, right? Forgiveness isn’t impossible. When we give this relationship up to God, all things are possible even forgiveness. I am not saying it is going to be easy or quick. Forgiveness takes time. However, at the end of the day it is worthwhile because it allows us to begin to heal, in terms of our relationship with this person (this doesn’t mean the relationship will be the same again and it could mean the end of that relationship) and ourselves.
So, will you take the first step to forgive that person who has wronged you? Will you begin to live a life that is free from hatred, regret, and anxiety? Will you embrace God’s peace and “Let it Go”? Take that first step today and experience the freedom we have in Christ, who gives us the power to forgive others.
