I don’t know about you but I have been really struggling lately with all the mass shooting and violence that has been going on in our world. Doesn’t it seem like we are hurtling out of control? I think the harder piece for many of us is that we feel we don’t have any control over what we can do into this endless spiral of tit for tat; of television reports of mass killings; and of people not having the agency to do anything about the problems that plague them or their community.
So, what do we do as people of faith? Where do we find our hope? I am reminded of what the Apostle Paul wrote in Romans: “Do not conform to the pattern of this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will.”
The pattern of this world is hate, anger, and power. We have unfortunately seen this over the last couple of weeks especially. As I have studied the Bible over the years, I have seen a message from God that wants us to be transformed by turning to God’s love. This isn’t some sappy sentimental type love but love that is about giving us control back in our lives and in our world. It is a love that is going to make us uncomfortable; it is going to demand us to look at people and situations differently; and God’s love helps us to make a difference in this world.
When we start living into God’s love our lives begin to change. It asks us to see people not as our enemies but as our brothers and sisters. God’s love pushes us to ask hard questions like how we serve our neighbor not out of a sense of charity but out of a sense of justice. God’s love doesn’t allow us to leave people with a hand out but instead focuses on giving them a hand up, to help change the root of the situation that has caused them to be in their circumstances.
When we allow God’s love to run rampant through our lives we change and change for the better. Because we change, our families change and our communities begin to change. It is slow hard work but one that is desperately needed. How are you going to begin to lean into God’s love today? Are you ready to say enough is enough? What is your first step?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.