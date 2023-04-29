April 22 was Earth Day, which has been observed since 1970. Here in Wisconsin, we have a unique connection to it because it was inspired and advocated for by our U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson (no relation). It can carry the reputation of something for hippies and tree huggers, or in modern terms, climate alarmists and activists, but I believe the sentiments relate deeply to our call to be good stewards of the earth and its people. 

In the creation story, God gives the command to Adam and Eve to till the earth and keep it. Not just to maximize the abundance for our sole benefit but be aware of the interconnectedness of all living beings. To keep is to care and preserve it for the generations to come. Not to see ourselves as Gods of the earth, but to treasure and recognize our place of honor within it, and remember that we are dust, and to dust we shall return.  

