April 22 was Earth Day, which has been observed since 1970. Here in Wisconsin, we have a unique connection to it because it was inspired and advocated for by our U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson (no relation). It can carry the reputation of something for hippies and tree huggers, or in modern terms, climate alarmists and activists, but I believe the sentiments relate deeply to our call to be good stewards of the earth and its people.
In the creation story, God gives the command to Adam and Eve to till the earth and keep it. Not just to maximize the abundance for our sole benefit but be aware of the interconnectedness of all living beings. To keep is to care and preserve it for the generations to come. Not to see ourselves as Gods of the earth, but to treasure and recognize our place of honor within it, and remember that we are dust, and to dust we shall return.
Recently, I rewrote Psalm 104, and spring does just that I hope its words might serve as a prayer and blessing for us all:
Bless the Lord, O my soul. For God has created this wonderful world for us to behold and treasure.
The highest mountains scrape the heavens, and the rolling hills embrace the brightness of the sun. The bright blues of the sky and deep blues of the sea reflect your light, O Lord, and all are home to so many creatures under your care.
You make the streams and rivers run across dry land, bringing living water to faraway places, full of fish and aquatic life. Your lakes and still waters are sanctuary to the deer, bear, and creatures of the forest. Birds of all sizes and colors rest and nest in your trees below the sky, and their songs sing praise to you. Your fields grow grass and grain to feed multitudes year after year, and you bring wind, rain, and snow to sustain their abundance.
The seasons change, the sun rises and sets, and your goodness remains present to us, even in the darkness of night and winter.
It is out of love you have created us all and blessed us with this place to call home.
In your wisdom you have given us this time to share.
It is to you we belong, and through you we belong to one another.
It is your Spirit that gives life to the earth, binding and gathering us to marvel at its wholeness and care for its brokenness.
With each day and each breath, you renew and redeem this world and every being upon it, an eternal promise to your beloved ones. It is in awe and wonder that I sing praises to you, my Lord, and my God, from borning cry to dust once more. May I and we see your loving kindness alive around us, so that this blessing may be shared and cared forever more. Amen.
