It is not a secret that we live in contentious times. However, it is also not a secret that we are choosing to do so. At least, this is how I see it. Please here/read me out on this one.
We are publishing this in a newspaper which is a rarer and rarer form of media these days. Our collective attention span now makes the written word one of many forms of communication competing against each other. Our business, often at our own choice, usually means that newspaper articles and magazine articles will be overlooked in favor of quick sound bites that give little in-depth analysis.
To make matters worse, we are a society in love with social media which gives a platform for all to voice opinion over fact. I am not writing anything that we do not already know, but the reminder, I believe, bears worth in repeating. We have many voices clamoring for our attention and often these voices are opinion over fact but are still taken as “gospel” truth. Unfortunately, this leads to another pandemic of self-righteousness that coddles if not feeds our own anger. One just needs to breeze through Facebook and Twitter to see posts and opinions shared to keep fueling our own convictions.
Posts and Tweets though are not conversation. I believe that they are in opposition to understanding. We are perfectly free and right to disagree over opinion. This much remains true. However, I can never question some else’s experience, nor can they question my experience. If we just dug down deeper to see where our siblings are coming from then we could end up in meaningful conversation which would allow us to see the humanity on the other side.
The last few years have been rough years on the American psyche and of the world for that matter. We have politicians in a win or lose mentality over a service mentality. The Pandemic was old before it hit, and unfortunately a disease has become political when a disease should never be political. We witnessed an insurrection, and we are grappling with the phenomenon of Q’anon. Then we yell and post and finger point believing somehow that the recipients will come around.
As people of faith, we are called to be light in the darkness rather than contributors of the darkness. We are to let our light shine which means being different from the world. God tells us over and over and over again to be peacemakers, providers, comforters and helpers. We are not to let the sun go down on our anger but rather seek reconciliation and peace. Let that begin with us or as that old song says, “me.” We will not change the entire planet, but we may indeed change the entire world of someone that we know or meet.
