“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not over overcome it.” John 1:5
This is usually a verse that we associate at Christmas time, and so it may seem strange to read as we approach Ash Wednesday and the season of. Lent simply means spring, and it is a season that Christians use to prepare for Easter, but I digress. I still have Christmas in my mind which is unusual as I am usually all about Easter and rather meh about Christmas. Still, though this year, it is different from other years, and this verse will not leave me.
Perhaps, it is because as children of God we need to be reminded that the light does shine even though the world is intent on showing us darkness. Ukraine, inflation, politicized pandemic, climate change on top of all the lies posted on social media, as gospel truth in books and guised as news when in fact they are opinion all vie for our seduction into the darkness.
Doubt me? Gage your own inner tension and dialogue at the mere mention of mask mandates, vaccines, no- knock warrants, Black Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter, the G.O.P. and progressives. These are all touchy subjects and often ones that have become taboo subjects around holiday gatherings and church fellowship-hall tables. Often, these subjects are taboo because we have already paid the tragic cost of broken relationships and at the very least yelling because of them. The darkness does not want us to love those with whom we disagree, and the darkness does not relish civilized conversation. Instead, the darkness affirms an entrenched opinion that does not waiver enough to see the humanity in the others. These days, I picture God doing a divine face-palm most days as while looking after creation.
However, we do have a choice in the matter. We can simply shrug our shoulders and pretend that there is nothing that we can do, and that we do not need to examine ourselves, but that is living in darkness. The other alternative is to remember that we can with God working through and in us, bring light to the hurting world.
We are not as individuals going to lighten the entirety of creation, but we can light the entirety of another one of God’s children by simply reflecting the light of Christ. The reflection happens with kind nested reflection happens with forgiveness. The reflection happens with generosity. The reflection happens with discerning truth. The reflection happens with a soft voice in a yelling world. The reflection happens with putting God before political party, putting God before opinion, putting God before anything else. This will allow the light to shine so that we can see what needs to be changed not in the other, but in the self. It will allow us not to confuse our beings with God, and to allow the light within, the light of Christ to shine.
There is an old hymn, We are One in the Spirit. It has the refrain, “They will know that we are Christians by our Love, yes they will know we are Christians by our love.” Let that become a reality, let the light shine, and look for it too. It is out there. The world may not want you to see it, but the world has already lost the divine and cosmic battle. Love wins. It always has and always will.
