There’s been a lot of air time spent on broadcasting competitions to discover who the next “greatest” is going to be. There have been the World Series, the World Cup, National Championships, and soon, the Super Bowl (among others). Along with each of these competitions has been a striving for excellence as well as an ongoing hunt for an opponent’s weakness. Athletes are primped and coddled to help them outperform the competition so they can wear a pendant that will tarnish with time.
We, as a fan base, are urged to follow the competition in search for a recipe for excellence with the hope that we may one day attain greatness. If we don’t achieve it, we might at least get a taste of it or maybe be able to look the part. Another spin-off for the spectator is an attempt to anticipate the outcome by placing a wager on the results to “remain in the game.”
We are guilty of ignoring the reports that this pursuit of excellence leads to injuries or addictions, or a false sense of who we are or how we live. If it weren’t so, why the cost for advertisement and the many channels dedicated to promoting these events? Why do our conversations revolve around each outcome as if it impacted our existence? We are led to believe!
It is well known that the Way of the Cross is folly to the world. The Christian life isn’t a “challenge to attain greatness” but rather a “call to obedience.” This “more excellent way” is an emptying of self, of wearing a yoke that fits and is an easy burden that connects us to our neighbor in ways that raises even the weak, the hungry, the lonely…
Want the meal to which we all are invited to share without fanfare? It is the Eucharist, a meal of forgiveness. It is simple meal of bread and wine, broken, blessed and shared. The odd thing is that this invitation will not get prime broadcast time… but, then it shouldn’t, because it is a gift only for those who will receive it with open hands and believe it.
“And yet some of you keep competing for so-called “important” parts. But now I want to lay out a far better way for you.” (1 Corinthians 12:31) The Message
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.