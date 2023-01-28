There’s been a lot of air time spent on broadcasting competitions to discover who the next “greatest” is going to be. There have been the World Series, the World Cup, National Championships, and soon, the Super Bowl (among others). Along with each of these competitions has been a striving for excellence as well as an ongoing hunt for an opponent’s weakness. Athletes are primped and coddled to help them outperform the competition so they can wear a pendant that will tarnish with time. 

We, as a fan base, are urged to follow the competition in search for a recipe for excellence with the hope that we may one day attain greatness. If we don’t achieve it, we might at least get a taste of it or maybe be able to look the part. Another spin-off for the spectator is an attempt to anticipate the outcome by placing a wager on the results to “remain in the game.”

