I’ll have a blue Christmas without you
I’ll be so blue just thinking about you
Decorations of red on a green Christmas tree
Won’t be the same dear, if you’re not here with me
And when those blue snowflakes start falling
That’s when those blue memories start calling
You’ll be doin’ all right, with your Christmas of white
But I’ll have a blue, blue, blue, blue Christmas
But I’ll have a blue, blue Christmas.
I think Elvis brings up an especially poignant point that we often miss during the holiday season, which is this time of year isn’t joyful for all people. In fact, the holiday season is one of the times of the year where we see more depression, more drug abuse, and a high suicide rate. Why might you ask would this happen during the time of the year that is all about joy, fuzzy feelings, and season greetings? It is because the holidays put into perspective as well as magnifies all those things that have been hard in our lives throughout the year. We remember the loved ones we have lost; relationships that have fallen apart; work stress compounds; and all our financial issues. So, what do we do? The season of Advent was designed to help with type of phenomena because it asks us to be a state of lament. Now lament is a word most of us haven’t encountered too much outside of a spelling bee. But it means expressing our sorrow or our grief. I think we all have been touched with events that have given us great sorrow or grief. How do deal with this grief and sorrow that might be holding onto us today?
We turn to the promises of God which we find in our lives and in the Bible. Texts like Romans 6:24-25.
24 For in this hope we were saved. Now hope that is seen is not hope. For who hopes for what he sees? 25 But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience.
The powerful message from this text is that hope is something that is more than superficial. Hope is something that shakes us to our very core, our very center. When we hope, it is something that is life changing, which means it isn’t instantaneous but takes time and effort.
When we pair this knowledge of hope with the season of Advent, we find something special. The Advent Season is about being in darkness yet reaching for the light. We are all going through stuff, whether we like to admit it or not. However, the promise of Advent is about allowing us to identify this stuff and then seeing that it is not the end of the journey but a new beginning. It is about giving us hope. May this Advent journey, for you this year allow you to have hope in your darkness as you walk with God.
