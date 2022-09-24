Recently, I was in a meeting for my denomination when the presenter brought up a very striking trend. She revealed that the number of pastors in our synod was four to five times lower than the need. Later in the meeting the presenter also reflected that she was the sixth youngest pastor in our synod and she was forty. What does all of this mean? Put simply, there are not a lot of pastors anymore and unfortunately it isn’t just in my denomination. There are several congregations from different denominations, in the Baldwin/ Woodville area, that can attest to this fact.
So you might ask yourself why? It is actually due to pressure at both ends. There are less young people entering ministry because of the cost. For my particular denomination, it costs about sixty thousand dollars to get a Master’s of Divinity Degree. Most pastors earn a lot less than the Joel Osteens of the world which make paying back those student loans prohibitive. On the other end of the spectrum, a lot of pastors are leaving ministry or simply retiring. They are fed up with the divisive politics as well as toxic people within their congregations. In addition to these problems, pastors have also been the main work horses on bringing the church kicking and screaming into the age of streaming. This has led to a lot of burned out pastors who would rather leave their calls than add to their already enormous workloads.
What are congregations supposed to do with this trend? I like what the presenter said at my meeting, “Be nice to your pastor.” It sounds pretty straight forward and it is pretty straight forward. Treat pastors with the same respect they have for you. Let them know when they do something well. Ask how to help them out as well as how to best support them. In addition to these simple and easy things we also need to encourage and support people to go into ministry. There is no magic bullet to bring more pastors into the ministry or to retain them. However, when we follow Jesus commands to love one another, amazing things do happen.
October is Pastor appreciation month, so we don’t have to wait long to begin. This would be a great time to start letting your pastor know that they are not in this thing called ministry by themselves. One of my favorite things I receive from my congregation are notes during October. These mean so much to me that I actually keep them in a file in my desk and look at them if I am having a hard or difficult day.
The simple truth is that there are less pastors now. However, there are things as congregations we can do to help support our current pastors and raise up new leaders. The hard part is whether we are willing to do it something about it or not. What is your congregation’s next steps?
