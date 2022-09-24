Recently, I was in a meeting for my denomination when the presenter brought up a very striking trend.  She revealed that the number of pastors in our synod was four to five times lower than the need.  Later in the meeting the presenter also reflected that she was the sixth youngest pastor in our synod and she was forty.  What does all of this mean?  Put simply, there are not a lot of pastors anymore and unfortunately it isn’t just in my denomination.  There are several congregations from different denominations, in the Baldwin/ Woodville area, that can attest to this fact.  

So you might ask yourself why?  It is actually due to pressure at both ends.  There are less young people entering ministry because of the cost.  For my particular denomination, it costs about sixty thousand dollars to get a Master’s of Divinity Degree.  Most pastors earn a lot less than the Joel Osteens of the world which make paying back those student loans prohibitive.  On the other end of the spectrum, a lot of pastors are leaving ministry or simply retiring.  They are fed up with the divisive politics as well as toxic people within their congregations.  In addition to these problems, pastors have also been the main work horses on bringing the church kicking and screaming into the age of streaming.  This has led to a lot of burned out pastors who would rather leave their calls than add to their already enormous workloads. 

