“‘…I know your works: you are neither cold nor hot. Would that you were either cold or hot! So, because you are lukewarm, and neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of my mouth. For you say, I am rich, I have prospered, and I need nothing, not realizing that you are wretched, pitiable, poor, blind, and naked…Those whom I love, I reprove and discipline, so be zealous and repent. Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with me…He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches.’”
(Revelation 3:14-22)
I recently completed a sermon series through the letters or sermons to the seven churches in Revelation 2 and 3. If it’s been a while since you’ve heard those preached or read them for yourself, there is some weighty material in these. Varying from 4 to 12 verses in length, each begins with a description of Jesus, which is typically followed by a commendation and/or rebuke, a corrective action, and they close with consequences (negative or positive). Two of the letters are entirely positive—those churches had been faithful and were to continue doing what they already were. The other five, though, had a variety of things they needed to change, to stop, or to grow in. Throughout the letters several details specific for those cities are given—they resonate with the local setting. But each letter was also to be read by the other churches, and they’ve been passed to us—far from Asia Minor (modern-day western Turkey) at the end of the first century AD.
As you read the passage above, you see the word “I’ repeatedly. Who was talking? Not “John the Revelator,” but Jesus. These are his words! What was going on that he would rebuke so strongly? You can read the letters yourself and find out, but here’s the summary—abandoning their first love (strong on doctrine, light on loving), remaining a home for false teachers and their teachings or heresies, seeming alive but being dead, and—for the Laodiceans—they were a church who had convinced themselves all was great and yet, “‘…You are wretched, pitiable, poor, blind, and naked.’”
That’s how Jesus talks here. He says such things with authority because he knew what went on in those churches. He also knows what goes on in ours. He knows our troubles and our sins. He doesn’t give us a quick glance and just say, “At least you’re
