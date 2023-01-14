As I write this column, I am mourning the loss of the Green Bay Packers to the Detroit Lions Jan.8. With that defeat, Green Bay lost its chance to continue to the playoffs and now, we who live amongst the enemy (Viking fans) will suffer an onslaught of their arrogance and pride through verbal putdowns and such. It truly is devastating, NOT!  

This was a bit of a humor for us to realize that it is often our tendency to put too much importance on the things that really do no matter. I know that it may seem heretical to write, but God does not care who wins the game and what teams proceed to the Super Bowl. The same goes for other venues of entertainment. Award shows for the arts, championships for athletics and various contests just do not matter in the long run. They really do not. I am sure some are shouting “Amen!”  However, some may be saying, “hey wait a minute!”   

