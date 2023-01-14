As I write this column, I am mourning the loss of the Green Bay Packers to the Detroit Lions Jan.8. With that defeat, Green Bay lost its chance to continue to the playoffs and now, we who live amongst the enemy (Viking fans) will suffer an onslaught of their arrogance and pride through verbal putdowns and such. It truly is devastating, NOT!
This was a bit of a humor for us to realize that it is often our tendency to put too much importance on the things that really do no matter. I know that it may seem heretical to write, but God does not care who wins the game and what teams proceed to the Super Bowl. The same goes for other venues of entertainment. Award shows for the arts, championships for athletics and various contests just do not matter in the long run. They really do not. I am sure some are shouting “Amen!” However, some may be saying, “hey wait a minute!”
Regardless, I do believe that we all need reminders now and then of what really matters and what really does not matter to God and thus to the children of God. Yes, you are a child of God, but often what we hold to be the end all in the grand scheme of things is not the end all, but rather just a passion that can even get in the way of our own witness.
In my home and office there is a lot of Packer memorabilia. More likely I wear Packer garb more often than I do my clerics. Any stranger in my home could see that I more than one Packer fan calls the place home, and any visitor to my office will see Packer items mixed with Christian bric-a-brac. No one will mistake me for a Viking fan, but will they see that I am first and foremost a child of God? What about you dear reader? Do others see your faith displayed in as enthusiastic a manner as your passions and interests?
Over the last few years, I have seen all kinds of signs and variations of the flag displayed prominently across the county. One can easily see who a Trump supporter is, Black Lives Matter supporter, blue lives matter supporter, Biden supporter, etc. We can also see various opinions on proposed building sites and factories. We live in a time when we can easily express our opinion, but it seems not to declare our faith. Often those who do declare their faith mix it up with the flag and country and is simply limiting God to our own viewpoint, perspective, or opinion. I wonder how God feels about that.
The deeper question is why we are fearful of displaying our faith? Perhaps it is because we are afraid of offending someone? If this is the case, then is not interesting that we do not consider that our other displays do the same thing? I guess for me, it is about how we display our faith. Is it with humility and invitation or is with an arrogance that does not allow for questions? Another thing to consider is if it is an insider language?
At the various events we watch some ne will inevitably hold up a John 3:16 sign. Fine until we realize that folks do not know where the book John is in the Bible or even know that it is in the Bible. Who will teach, who will explain?
I do know many that wear faithful T shirts, sport Tattoos of faith and wear Crosses around their necks. That is impressive, I really do. What would happen if we replaced our Packer flags and other flags with the Cross? I am guessing not much other than the fact that others would identify us as Christians, and then hopefully that identity would be internalized as the aspect of us that matters most.
