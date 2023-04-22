I sometimes wonder about us grown-ups with our fancy titles, major responsibilities, and important schedules. Is this really the way God intended it? When you think about it, we refer to ourselves as children of God. Jesus tells us to “...let the little children come, for it is unto such as these that the kingdom of heaven belongs...” Many of our most touching memories, photos, stories, and longings are child related. Now there is nothing wrong with being a responsible adult, but maybe our inner children need more time and consideration in our lives. Think of some of the more interesting qualities of a child.
Children are naturally inquisitive about God’s Creation. Put a child outside and it will gravitate to the mud puddle, the flower, an animal, a tree, a stick, etc. Children love to play and explore...to learn how things work and what they are.
Children love to ask questions...Why? How come? What is this or that? Who is she or he? When? Then they often wait for a response and will keep asking until they feel satisfied with the answer.
Children love to hear a good story. A child will sit and listen to a good story and then ask you to tell it again!
Children want to know there is something bigger and wiser than them that loves and cares for them enough to protect and shelter them. Even if they push the boundaries and test the patience of their caregiver.
Children revel in diversity. They like having many different shapes and sizes to play with. They love things for what they are and cherish their uniqueness.
Maybe it’s time we start modeling ourselves a little more like children; taking time to get to know our caregiver and trust in God’s protection, love, and wisdom rather than relying so much on ourselves and our plans and wisdom. Maybe it’s time to listen to the stories God has given us and to ask the hard questions even if the answers may be difficult to understand and follow. Maybe it’s time to play and explore in this vast Creation God chose to make for us rather than being so caught up in all our responsibilities all the time. Maybe it’s time we revel in the uniqueness of ourselves and others rather than drawing lines of our differences. Maybe it’s time to start being CHILDREN of God!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.