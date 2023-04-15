King Solomon, the wisest man who ever lived, once said, “A good man leaves an inheritance for his children’s children.” Proverbs 13:22a (NIV)
When we think of an inheritance we often think of land, money, furniture, or knick-knacks that grandma collected because she was a child of the Depression Era. But even if we are less well-off and have little of material value that we can leave as an inheritance, there are so many intangibles that we can pass on to future generations.
Young children are like sponges for learning and often pick up on things that we aren’t intentionally trying to teach. This enables them to learn language skills long before they even enter Kindergarten. But more importantly, they learn our values, our character, our beliefs, and our faith. These intangibles will impact their lives for better or worse and they will likely pass them onto the next generation as well.
My father hated being late. If he wasn’t 10 minutes early, he was late. There are many occasions that I remember as a young child where we rushing to get out the door for worship practice before church. It was scheduled to start at 7:30 so he naturally wanted to be there 7:20 “so he could turn the lights on…”
It was a 35-minute drive to get to church in those days. So, if we departed at 6:47 he was antsy the whole drive there. He would push the speed limit just a touch even though he was a stickler for driving the precisely speed limit. He would pass more aggressively on the highway than if we had left at 6:44. And he would grouse about what caused him to run a few minutes late. It was best if I wasn’t the cause!
We always made up the time, but never ceased to amaze me that he was so hardcore about getting there 10 minutes early… especially when the next musician to arrive would invariably be 15 minutes late and the whole team wasn’t assembled until 30+ minutes AFTER practice was scheduled to start.
Yet, my children and my wife can attest that my father’s actions very thoroughly transmitted his value of being punctual to me. I do not like to be late. I do not like to make other people late.
I am apparently passing this value to my children too. My son always wants to be dropped off at work 10-15 minutes before his shift starts. And just last week I caused my oldest daughter internal distress because I was driving her to work, and I had to wash some oil off my hands before I got in the car. She informed me that she was internally screaming but composed herself when she determined she would be there “on time” which was really 5 minutes early.
I wonder where they get it from, I mean, seriously... I guess it is part of the intangible inheritance that I am leaving to them.
