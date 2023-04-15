King Solomon, the wisest man who ever lived, once said, “A good man leaves an inheritance for his children’s children.”    Proverbs 13:22a (NIV)

When we think of an inheritance we often think of land, money, furniture, or knick-knacks that grandma collected because she was a child of the Depression Era.  But even if we are less well-off and have little of material value that we can leave as an inheritance, there are so many intangibles that we can pass on to future generations.

