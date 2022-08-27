If you remove the yoke from among you,
the pointing of the finger, the speaking of evil,
if you offer your food to the hungry
and satisfy the needs of the afflicted,
then your light shall rise in the darkness
and your gloom be like the noonday.
—Isaiah 58:9b-10
T
he world of our churches has changed immensely over the last 30 months. There is a greater presence online than ever before. We reach out to people around the world through it. We are seeing more and more of our members return for worship, fellowship, and mission. And one of the things I have noticed is how many people come visiting and seeking. Some are looking for something very specific. Others are uncertain what they are looking for but know there is more than what they have been experiencing and are coming to us looking for it. Any time there is change though there is discomfort and excitement.
As we watch things trickle back to life, many of us are wondering what we could be doing differently. Maybe we need more of a Facebook presence or to learn how to tweet in more marketable ways. Maybe we need to update our music or our online YouTube Live presence. How are we going to draw more people in to best spread the Gospel? Interesting word, Gospel. It literally means “Good News.” All these technological tools God has blessed us with are wonderful aids. They are only that though. The work we do is the thing which will draw people in. As our Scripture states, our “light shall rise like the darkness and [our] gloom be like the noonday.” That light will be the beacon which draws more people in. That is what people are searching for.
Isaiah’s words are some 7 to 8 centuries before Jesus was even born. Yet, that message of what the good news is (our true mission) was also Jesus’ message and remains the same today. That mission is to serve God by relieving oppression, poverty, hateful speech, and actions, feeding the hungry, and meeting the needs of the afflicted. Scripture doesn’t speak to what the poverty line should be, or how do we define who is afflicted. It does not tell us who is oppressed or what hateful actions/speech are. Those change with culture, time, and location. Scripture quite simply tells us this is what we do if we want to be a beacon for God.
May your light shine out in the darkness and bring others to the hope and healing of our God. the work and mission of our God through Jesus the Christ!
