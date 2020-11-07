I remember one of the first times that my Dad took me fishing. We were in a friend’s boat on Roberds Lake just west of Faribault, MN. I was only about four years old so I was very excited.
Once we got out on the lake, my Dad got my pole set up, my hook in the water and then he put the pole in my hands. That is when I discovered that fishing can be incredibly s-l-o-o-o-o-o-w.
“Did my bobber just go down?” I asked. “No. Why are you reeling in?”
“I’m just checking to see if I have a fish.” No fish. My Dad got my line back out in the water and then we repeated the drill again.
“Do I have a fish?”
“No, you don’t.”
“Maybe we should try over there. Maybe the fish aren’t beneath the boat.” I was a problem solving engineer from a young age but no one was taking counsel from the 4-year-old in the boat. “Leave your line in the water and wait patiently.” Soon enough I was learning that the “true key” to catching fish was to remain quiet. All my Dad’s buddies agreed: “Fish don’t like a lot of chattering. It scares them away.” It sounded suspicious to me.
We didn’t catch any fish that day. Maybe it was the chattering 4-year-old, maybe it was just the lake. Whatever the case, we were skunked.
“Fishing was soooooo boring!” I lamented to my mother. “It’s a good way to learn patience,” she responded. “I don’t like patience,” I groaned. “Why do I need patience?!?”
I’ve since learned that it is one of the Fruit of the Spirit that Paul lists in Galatians 5. I much prefer love and joy, but the presence of God in our lives produces patience too.
This pandemic is testing my patience even more than fishing did that day. A tornado or an earthquake would be far less trying on my patience. They are comparatively short events and we spend more time recovering from the devastation than we spend enduring it. Not so with a pandemic. We are now 10 months into this trial and we will still be enduring for the foreseeable future. Running low on patience too? It’s not over yet!
“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.” Galatians 5:22-23 (NIV).
I grew up thinking of patience as something I need to acquire more of through sheer will. But that was backwards thinking. Patience comes as a result of having the Spirit of God present in our life. If we’re running low on patience, it is not “something we’ve got to work on.” Rather it is symptomatic of needing to draw closer to our Heavenly Father.
This is what James encourages us to do when he wrote, “Come near to God and he will come near to you.” James 4:8a (NIV)
David George, pastor
New Life in Christ Church
