Thanksgiving is going to be different this year. Covid 19 has drastically changed our lives over these last couple of months. We seem to be inundated with new uncertainty and anxiety daily. This Thursday though we are asked to think about blessings and about giving thanks. Psalm 92:1 reminds us It is Good to give thanks to the Lord. How do we do that especially in this time and in this place?
One of the first things we can do is take a sheet of paper and start listing all the good things that have happened this year or things that have been a blessing in our lives. Believe it or not there are these things. You might be surprised at how many things you actually list. If you are having a hard time, think of some of the common ones, like the blessing of families; of memories during good times; of health; and knowing that God cares for us through all times good and bad in our lives.
When we give thanks to God for our blessing, it reminds us that God doesn’t leave us alone in these hard times. In fact, God is there taking our hands and showing us the hope that is to come. May you have a Happy Thanksgiving knowing that God walks with you and your family. God promises to be with us in the midst of some of the hardest times in our lives which allows us to live into hope each day. With hope at our side, we can and will get past these uncertain and anxious days. This is why we give Thanks because it allows us to put our trust in a God of blessings. A God who comes to us even know today to give us hope.
