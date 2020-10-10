Pastor's Column 10-7-2020

We need not destroy the other in order to prosper. On June 16, 1858, Abraham Lincoln used a Biblical text from Matthew, Mark and Luke as he spoke to the nation in a time of division and distrust. He quoted the phrase Jesus made, that a house divided against itself cannot stand. These words were true in the time of Jesus, Abraham Lincoln, and is certainly true today.
I think we can find people that can respectfully disagree and can still work together for the common good. A sacrifice is necessary to create this kind of dialogue which requires people to work with a constructive agenda and be willing to listen and to be allowed to speak freely.
Sunday, October 4 we held the Celebration of St Francis of Assisi, a time the church had set aside to bless all of creation and a time to encourage good stewardship of land, water and all creatures. Hymns that reference this “cohabitation” were penned by St Francis (1182-1226) and are in our hymnals today (including All Creatures of our God and King, Make Me a Channel of your Peace, and Canticle of the Sun). A more current rendition of this theme was composed by Bill Staines, “A Place in the Choir”, released in 1979. His song has made room for all to partner in a symphonic masterpiece. Here is his final verse and chorus;
“Everybody here is a part of the plan. We all get to play in the great critter band. From the eagle in the sky to the whale in the sea. It's one great symphony.”
“All God's critters got a place in the choir. Some sing low, some sing higher. Some sing out loud on the telephone wire. And some just clap their hands, or paws or anything they got now.”
With all the chaos displayed around us, we must to be quick to listen and slow to criticize. We need to search for common ground with our neighbor because when this chaos blows over, we may still have them as neighbor and that’s what builds our community and “one great symphony.”
“Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” Hebrews 10:25
Pastor John Hanson, Peace Lutheran Church, Baldwin, WI
