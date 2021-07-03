What causes quarrels and what causes fights among you? Is it not this, that your passions are at war within you?...Do you suppose it is to no purpose that the Scripture says, “He yearns jealously over the spirit that he has made to dwell in us”? But he gives more grace. Therefore it says, “God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.” Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you…Do not speak evil against one another, brothers... (James 4:1-12)
Every week, if not every day, it seems like there’s a new “crisis” people identify and are outraged over. Whether you’re a Christian or not, on the right or the left, the middle or associating with other ideologies, whether you consider yourself “woke” or any other cause or position you want to attach to yourself—people can find something to be worked up about. Some of the causes for outrage, anger, pain, or outcry are legitimate. Sometimes, even often, it can be a struggle for people who hold opposing views to truly understand why others are so enflamed when it doesn’t affect them that way. More and more it seems like we attack people rather views and we have no room in society for those who think differently than us.
Where all this is rooted is our convictions, “our passions” as James writes. We’ve been taught or raised a certain way. We’ve done research and come to our own conclusions, sustaining or deviating from where we’ve been in the past. We’ve been persuaded either by experts with strong factual evidence or by people who speak their opinions the loudest and we like their spunk or by personal experience and others’ stories. We’ve read and interpreted the Bible a certain way; we believe there are certain absolute truths God has communicated.
I won’t pick on any particular issue, but I’m sure it doesn’t take too long for each of us to think of something that has struck a nerve in us to fight for or against in recent months. We could probably identify someone on the other side of that issue as well—someone who annoyed or infuriated us, who we can’t figure out how someone with common sense or in their right mind or who calls themselves a believer could honestly conclude what they have.
Please don’t read this and think, “He believes everyone can think what they want and not worry about right or wrong, good or sinful.” That’s not the case. God calls us to seek truth by his Holy Spirit; we are to live in this balance of boldness and humility with godly convictions rather than boastful pride. But no matter our convictions and how wrong we might believe someone else to be, we are still to love our neighbor and not speak evil against one another in the family of God.
Column originally appeared in the March 17, 2021 issue of the Bulletin.
