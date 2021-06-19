“…for you know that your brothers and sisters in all the world are undergoing the same kinds of suffering. And after you have suffered for a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to his eternal glory in Christ, will himself restore, support, strengthen, and establish you.”
– 1 Peter:5:9b-10
Once while I was complaining about all the trials I was going through, a friend of mine told me to be careful of becoming “terminally unique.” After this last year and a lot of reflection throughout it, I once again heeding that advice. We must be cautious friends and hold each other up as Christians. This has been a long year dealing with so many changes and opinions. Now as things are starting to open back up, there is an excitement in the air and people are expecting great things and the world to go back to the way it used to be. In some ways it may, but in others it will not.
In clergy circles we are seeing congregations open back up and people are not flocking back as anticipated. There are many possible reasons for this. Some may feel it is too soon. Some have gotten accustomed to and comfortable with the ease of online worship opportunities. Yet others may have simply fallen out of the habit of attending church regularly. Whatever the case is, we need to keep our heads and spirits up. More than that we need to be talking and supporting one another across denominational and church building lines…praying encouraging, sharing what is working and what is not.
Peter makes a point in our passage above regarding suffering. He cautions us to be aware that bothers and sisters in faith around the world are suffering in many the same ways we are. This is especially true in our current time. As with all suffering, it is not exactly the same. Yet many similar struggles are happening across the board of how we reopen safely and effectively? If we do not stay aware of this, we begin to feel completely unique, and it could be terminal for our us as our focus shifts to our problems rather than what God is doing in and through us..
It is also important to note the second half of the passage which paraphrased states this will all happen in God’s time and for God’s glory. We must be patient, willing to adapt, and resilient in our efforts. We must be loving, kind, and forgiving of opinions which differ from ours. Above all, we must trust that God has a plan for us even in our suffering. Be kind and patient with your leadership. They are doing the best they can with situations that are not always as clear as we might think. Peace be with you all and God’s blessings as you journey towards reopening and reuniting your Christian families.
Yours in Christ, Rev. Burt D. Williams
Roberts Congregational UCC, Roberts, WI
