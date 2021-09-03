DC Comics hasn’t had a lot of success with comedy super hero movies. I found Suicide Squad (the previous film in this series) and Bird of Prey a spin-off of the Harley Quinn character very unsatisfying at worst and nothing special at best. Now there are various reasons that the first Suicide Squad didn’t work and most of them can be chalked up to studio interference. I am glad that DC comics learned several valuable lessons from this previous dud and corrected them in this year’s The Suicide Squad. The first thing that DC Comics did was bring in a writer and director who knows how to make these type of super hero movies, ones that are dark comedies, with lots of gore, violence and bad jokes. They brought in James Gunn of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy fame, who specializes in writing this type of film. The second thing they learned was to not interfere in the creative process and so they let Gunn do his thing. Because of this, Gunn delivers and delivers in a big way.
The Suicide Squad follows supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of unique inmates at Belle Reve prison who join the super-secret super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off on the remote island of Corto Maltese where they need to save the world.
If you like Gunn’s writing style of his previous film ology, The Suicide Squad is more of the same. Gunn’s plots are not rocket science, but they do work so well in this genre. He is easily able to keep our attention and make the film an enjoyable ride from start to finish. Gunn also has a flair for unique characters and the relationships these characters have. One of my favorite characters in this movie is a CGI Shark named King Shark voiced by Sylvester Stallone. He wasn’t your typical hero or anti-hero, just a side character who was really interesting.
DC Comics also picked a lot of good actors for this film. Idris Elba puts in a fine performance as Bloodsport the leader of this rag tag group of supervillains who must play the hero. Margot Robbie reprises her role that she was born for as Harley Quinn. Even John Cena from wrestling fame puts in a good performance.
Even though, there was a lot of things working for this movie, I have sort of hit my limit on super hero movies in general. There isn’t a lot of new stuff in The Suicide Squad. It is a very entertaining, but I am past this type of movie and genre. You can only watch so many super hero movies before you get sick of them, which is why I didn’t rate this movie as high as I could have.
Overall, I would give this movie a B- (A Better than Average Movie). Most people will probably find my rating a little lower than what it should be for them. Personally, I am just sick of this type of super hero movie, to be honest with the whole super hero genre. This is why I rated this movie lower than most. If you loved the Guardian of the Galaxy movie series, then you are probably going to love this movie as well because James Gunn wrote both of them. The advantage that this movie has over the previous one in this series, is that the studio didn’t mess with Gunn’s directing or writing. We can see his brand of humor and writing come flowing through. Gunn does a good job with the dialogues and the jokes. His plot is pretty standard fare, but he does it so well that most people will enjoy it. The actors are top notch and I did enjoy the chemistry they had between each other, they looked like they all were having a fun time making the movie. If you like super hero movies, I would see this in the theater. Otherwise, if you are sick of super hero movies like me, skip this one and binge something on Netflix instead.
The Suicide Squad is rated R for strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual James Gunn. The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, John Cena and Idris Elba.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.