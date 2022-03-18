This week’s movie review is a little different from most week’s reviews because I got to view the top five Oscar nominees for best animated shorts. Traditionally, I go to the Woodbury 10 Theaters because of their daily low admission price of six dollars per movie as well as their pretty reasonable concession rates. As I was looking at the website this week to see what was going to be released, I was tickled pink to see that they offered a time slot to view the Oscar animated shorts. Having been a movie reviewer for several years now, I always love to see how my opinions compare to the academy (hint we have very different tastes) and this year I thought it would be fun to see a category I normally don’t always get to view. The criteria for these films are that they are animated films that must be no longer than 40 minutes including the credits.
The first short I and the other 10 people in the audience got to watch was Robin Robin which was made by the English animation studio Aardman, who is the four-time Oscar winning studio that has brought us one of my favorite animation series Wallace and Gromit. In this short which was released by Netflix over the Christmas holiday, we have the story of a robin who has been adopted by a family of mice. This short was probably one of my favorites because of its musical numbers and its’ simple but powerful story.
No sooner had the credits rolled on this fan favorite than we were introduced to Box Ballot which is Russian animator Anton Dyakov’s eighth film. What I really appreciated about this film was it visual story telling. There is no dialogue at all in this piece and yet it tells a very compelling story about a ballerina and a boxer falling in love. It really made me think about how I was writing my own script and how I could improve the visual storytelling.
Then there was a pause which asked for small children to leave the theater as the next three selections would contain nudity, violence, disturbing imagery, and language. They are not kidding; the next three selections were very different in tone and in some cases I thought at least one of them were a little bizarre.
Affairs of the Art was a very playful and whimsical film by animator Joanne Quinn which features one of her favorite characters Beryl. In this hand drawn film, we learn about Beryl and her family’s idea of what it means to be creative. It wasn’t really to my fancy but overall, I did enjoy its energy and art direction.
Then there was Bestia by Chilean Hugo Covarrubias. This was probably the most bizarre experience I have had watching a film in a long time. The subject matter was gruesome, in that it was based on the actual events of a secret police agent and her dog who would torture people. At times the film was very haunting and disturbing, as the policewoman tried to cope with the pain that she had inflicted on others. In terms of animation style, Covarrubias, uses a puppet that looks like a Russian doll which I think makes this stop motion animation even more unnerving.
Finally, the last film, I got to experience was The Windshield Wiper, which was made by Spanish filmmaker and Emmy award winner Alberto Megohm has a unique art style in that he paints each of the scenes which are then animated. His film asks the question: what is love? What follows is not a simple set of collages but some very powerful scenes where we see love in all different phases and forms. I thought it was a little pretentious, but it was welcome sight after having experienced Bestia.
This year’s nominees are a very mixed bag of animation styles, storytelling abilities and tones. As much as I wasn’t a fan of The Windshield Wiper, I think it will win this category because this is the type of film Hollywood seems to be in love with. I hope that Robin Robin pulls out the win as it has the best story of the whole bunch and is the best overall short film. Overall, I think it was worthwhile to go see the shorts but be warned if you go don’t take your kids and be prepared for a haunting ride when you watch Bestia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.