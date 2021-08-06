As I was walking out of the movie theater, I heard several people say to their companions how much they enjoyed this movie but that they didn’t have a clue what it meant. To be honest, I too liked many aspects of this movie but was left wondering what exactly I was missing. So, after some internet sleuthing I have come to see the genius that David Lowery put into this film.
The Green Knight is a fantasy re-telling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and The Green Knight. This particular story came about in the 14th century and in fact is it a chivalric romance, where a hero goes on a test to prove their mettle. It is one of the most popular Arthurian stories, which deals with knighthood. Here in lies the rub, most people today, don’t know a lot about what it takes to be a good knight or a knight at all. We also are not as well versed in Arthurian legend as we are with the Marvel universe. This is a problem, when the film assumes that people have a working knowledge of these concepts. Due to this lack of working knowledge, important details don’t hit as hard as they should.
Even with this roadblock in place, the film is still genre defining when it comes to a fairy tales. Daniel Lowery does a wonderful job on the script. The words he picks and the silence he allows to occupy space truly make for enjoyable film experience. He also doesn’t hit the audience members over the head with exposition but really wants the audience to think about what is going on and to come to their own conclusions.
The visuals are well done. I loved the landscapes, the use of fog, and how the colors were so vibrant. It didn’t look like some of the other fairy take movies I have seen recently where the costumes look cheap and special effect are not very special. In fact, I think it sets the bar higher for fairy tale/ fantasy films to look more realistic and believable.
Dev Patel does a great job of bringing Gawain to life with all the baggage and aspirations as the nephew of King Arthur. His performance felt very authentic to me, and you could really feel the missteps our tragic hero took.
Finally, I just want to touch on the soundtrack and sound design. Many times, films sort of leave these things out of the budget. The Green Knight doesn’t do that and because of that the sounds really elevate this movie. The music as times is so haunting that it really helps carry the scene and many of the impactful emotional scenes are punctuated with Daniel Hart’s score which take the performances to the next level.
Overall, I would give this movie a B+ (A Good Movie). This is a well-crafted movie with wonderful writing, good performances and a haunting soundtrack. Based on a 14th century poem, writer/director David Lowery, does a great job of turning this fairy tale into a cinematic experience similar to what Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings did for the fantasy genre. Dev Petal does an awesome job as Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew. He really brings this character to life with all his struggles, baggage and aspirations. Normally I don’t talk about the soundtrack but in this case, the movie wouldn’t have been that genre defining movie without Daniel Hart’s spooky, haunting and mesmerizing scores. It really was the total package in terms of visuals, acting and sound. Where I think it falls short is that it assumes a little too much about what we know about knights, of the Arthurian legends, and the original poem. Without this basic knowledge, at times the movie is hard to follow. If you are looking for a well-done movie and you have a good understanding of the Arthurian legends, I would check this one out in the theater. Otherwise, this would be a must see when it goes to a streaming service, so you can watch it several times to drink in the atmosphere of this movie.
The Green Knight is rated R for violence, some sexuality and graphic nudity. The film was directed and written by David Lowery. The Green Knight stars Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton.
