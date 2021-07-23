It has been a little while since I had a chance to write a movie review and I was really excited when Jason said they would love to have them in the paper again. Since my last review I have set up a YouTube channel where I talk about the art of screenwriting. If you would like to see the channel just look up Small Town Movie Critic on YouTube.
We find ourselves in a very interesting part of the movie season which is summer. Traditionally summer is when we get those great blockbuster movies, or great popcorn movies. Space Jam: A New Legacy is none of these due to its production history. Believe it or not Space Jam 2 has actually been in production since 2014. It went through a wide variety of people directors, screenwriters and producers. Sometimes films can survive this type of turnover, but most can’t and Space Jam: A New Legacy didn’t.
The first thing I noticed was the laundry list of screenwriters. Holy Cow, I knew this movie was going to suck simply because of this. When you have this many people trying to write a feature film, it never turns out well because it is almost impossible to write with a cohesive voice. The plot, characters, and tone were all over the place with this film and the film suffers because of it. I actually wished they would have gone with the story of Lebron James learning how to become a superstar which they broached in the first 10 minutes. This was actually an interesting story unfortunately we didn’t get this story.
I know Lebron James is a great basketball player and has a ton of skill on the court. Unfortunately, he is a rookie when it comes to acting and it shows. His performance is so underwhelming that when he was paired with other actors, his deficiencies were very obvious. The sad part was that at times even the extras in the movies had more energy than he did.
However, the thing that drove me absolutely nuts about this film was the over-the-top Warner Brothers’ universe product placements. For a movie about basketball and the Looney Tunes, I saw too much of the DC universe, Harry Potter and Game of Thrones properties. This was so distracting because they didn’t use these properties. I thought it would have been neat if King Kong, the Iron Giant and Superman joined Lebron in his basketball game (Lebron thought the same thing) but they are just window dressing, which is a real shame because this movie needed it.
Overall, I would give this movie a D (A Bad Movie). I knew this movie was going to be bad when I saw six…yes six screenwriters attached to this project. When is Hollywood going to learn that a writing room is great for a television or episodic content but that is horrible and misguided for feature films? The tone, plot, characters are a mess because of it. They actually did have a good beginning of a plot at the opening of the film and then it went off the rails. With all the story problems this film was doomed to fail, but what makes it even worse is the acting. Lebron James actually says in the movie that athletes shouldn’t be doing films and in this case, I totally agree with him. He was so wooden in his performance that I think many of the extras showed more emotions in their scenes. Don’t get me started in all the Warner Brothers properties that they were shilling left and right. I haven’t seen that much over the top product placement since the 90s. I would rather get dunked on by Lebron James a hundred times in a row before having to watch this dull, over pixelated, whacked over the head by Warner Brothers product placement, bloated Hollywood sell out sequel again.
Space Jam: A New Legacy is rated PG for language and cartoon violence. The film was directed by Malcom D. Lee while it was written by Juel Taylor Tony Rottenmaier, Keenan Coogler, Terence Nance, Jesse Gordon and (finally) Celeste Ballard. Space Jam: A New Legacy stars Lebron James, Don Cheadle and Cedric Joe.
