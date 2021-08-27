I have heard a lot of good things about Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds. So, I would give that one a look see if you like video games or video game culture. However, I was in a different mood for this week’s movie, plus I am on the road for my dad’s 70th birthday party. This meant I had to watch something that was on HBO Max and in the theaters. This is why I downloaded the Reminiscence to my iPad, to watch after the party.
The Reminiscence follows Nick Bannister (played by Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the alluring world of the past when his life is changed by his new client Mae (played by Rebecca Ferguson). A simple case becomes an obsession after she disappears, and he fights to learn the truth about her.
Lisa Joy is the writer for this feature film. People might know her name because she is a writer for some very popular TV series such as Westworld, Burn Notice, and Pushing Daisies. Needless to say, she is a pretty good writer. Her ability to craft a plot, characters, and world building are on display in Reminiscence. The challenging part for her was taking her ability to do these things in 10 to 12 episodes to narrowing it down to a two hour feature film. This is where we run into problems. She tries her hardest to jam all of the details in and doesn’t succeed. The film is very bloated and unfortunately very confusing at times because of her furor to fit in as much detail as possible. Even in its current state though, I think she has crafted a pretty engaging and character driven film.
Joy does a great job of crafting a detective noir science fiction movie. Reminiscence made me feel like I was a detective movie from the golden years of film. She does a pretty decent job of blending this style with looking at memories. Reminiscence feels a lot like Inception in a number of ways because it took something we all experience and made us look at it in a new perspective. It shouldn’t have surprised me though because Joy’s husband is the brother of Christopher Nolan who wrote and directed Inception. Just to be clear though Inception is better paced and a better experience on the big screen.
Reminiscence has some well written complex characters. In addition, the film stars some very good actors to bring these dynamic characters to life. Hugh Jackman puts on a good performance as Nick our hero. His relationship with Mae (played by Rebecca Ferguson) is believable and touching. I also think his friend played by Thandiwe Newton feels like she brings considerable weight to her role. The visuals were also well done and didn’t feel like a cheap made for Sci Fi channel film.
Final verdict is a B+ (a good movie). Lisa Joy of Westworld fame creates a bloated but entertaining detective noir science fiction film about our past memories and how they impact our future. The story has a plot that sometimes grinds to a halt, but the compelling characters keep our attention. If we didn’t have some of the fine actors just as Thandiwe Newton, Rebecca Ferguson and Hugh Jackman, then I could see this film collapsing on itself, but their performances help to push the story and the film forward. If you are looking for something to entertain your brain in nostalgic way or love detective noir films I would definitely see this one. Also, I think it is a better bang for your buck to see it on HBO Max than to see it in the theater.
Reminiscence is rated PG-13 for strong violence, drug material throughout, sexual content and some strong language.
It is written and directed by Lisa Joy. The Reminiscence stars Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton.
