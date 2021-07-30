Over the years, I have always come to appreciate M. Night Shyamalan’s movies because I have always learned new lessons about film making and writing. Some of my favorite films of his are The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable and Signs. However, I have probably learned the most from many of his movies that miss the mark such as Lady in the Water, After Earth and The Last Airbender…oh that last one is especially painfully but insightful about how not to write or create a movie.
His latest film is Old which according to IMDB is “about a family on a tropical vacation who discover that the secluded beach they are relaxing on for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day.” It sort of sounds like a Twilight Zone episode and to be honest I think it would make sense as a shorter television episode than a full-length feature film.
What I learned from Old is that dialogue matters, let me rephrase that, good dialogue matters. The dialogue in Old is all over the place. Some of it is so on the noise that it is like Shyamalan hitting you over the top of the head with the facts and information you need to know. While other parts of the dialogue don’t fit the characters or their ages. This makes it hard on the actors to be taken seriously by the audience which pulls the audience out of the movie. Overall, I think the actors did a good job with what they had but truth be told they didn’t have a lot to work with.
Shyamalan might have had problems with the dialogue in this movie, but he is good with overall concept and plot. The story kept me engaged and made me stay in my seat because I wanted to know what was going to happen next. That being said, I think he missed out on some good plot points which would have helped with Old’s theme. The funny thing about this is that when Shyamalan read the graphic novel Sandcastle which Old is based on, he really felt compel to write the movie to address his own anxiety about aging and dying. However, even with this motivation it seems like most of us death and dying, is still too hard of a topic for Shyamalan to take a deep dive into, which is disappointing. Old could have been so much more.
Finally, Shyamalan is known for his twist endings. This one is adequate but is pretty uninspiring and probably a bit too long for my tastes.
Overall, I would give this movie a C+ (A Little Better than Average Movie). I am a fan of M. Night Shyamalan, so I was pretty excited about going to watch this movie. Unfortunately, the best part for me was solving the riddle of what was going on and when I figured it out, there wasn’t a lot else for me in this movie. The dialogue is pretty bad in this film which makes it hard for the actors to do much. I also was left wanting by Shyamalan’s script. There were so many good plots points and themes which could have made the film a lot more compelling, but he failed to execute on any of them. The concept itself was pretty neat but I think it would have made a better Twilight Zone episode than a full-length feature. Lastly, the twist at the end of the movie, a Shyamalan trademark, is pretty uninspired but does an adequate job of concluding the movie. If you like Shyamalan’s movies, I would wait for this to come onto a streaming service to give this a watch or only if you are in desperate and need to go to a cheap matinee, check this one out.
Old is rated PG-13 for strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and strong language. The film was directed and written by M. Night Shyamalan which is based on the graphic novel “Sand Castle” created by Pierre-Oscar Levy and Frederick Peeters. Old stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps and Rufus Sewell.
